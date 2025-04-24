Final 2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting Ashton Jeanty’s landing spot + who drafts Shedeur Sanders?

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round arriving tonight at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. After months of debates, it’s time for Sportsnaut’s final 2025 NFL mock draft, which includes a few trades and picks for all 32 teams through the first two rounds.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans have already announced they will not be trading this selection and have reached a consensus on who the pick will be. All expectations are that Cam Ward will become the team’s next pick to become their franchise quarterback, now the only question is how good can the dual-threat QB be?

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

While a trade down would make sense if they can get the right value, taking Travis Hunter, who can fill needs on both sides of the ball, makes too much sense for Cleveland. If nothing else, he’ll be a WR2/CB2, but there’s potential for him to be the top dog on both sides of the ball in due time.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With Kayvon Thibodeaux battling injuries and inconsistency thus far, the New York Giants opt to take the best player available in Abdul Carter, hoping he can outperform the former fifth overall pick as a rookie. The Giants may view Carter as the better overall player, thanks to the former Penn State star’s sack potential, and his added versatility of having experience playing linebacker too.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We nearly went for the shock value by projecting Ashton Jeanty here, but the New England Patriots really need to take who’s perceived as the best offensive lineman available, hoping it helps Drake Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson live up to their potential.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

A DT at five? Mason Graham has game-wrecking potential and generating interior pressure has become a focal point across the league. Graham doesn’t have many holes to his game, which should translate to the Jacksonville Jaguars having one of the NFL”s best rush trios thanks to the presence of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new franchise quarterback and while there’s still a need to upgrade what projects as a below-average offensive line, getting an elite home run threat like Ashton Jeanty gives this offense a much-needed jolt.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Upgrading the offensive line works too, but getting an elite tight end like Tyler Warren has the potential to be much more beneficial as Justin Fields takes control. With Warren, the Jets suddenly have a potent 1-2 tandem thanks to Garrett Wilson’s presence.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Tempted to slot Matthew Golden in here to give Bryce Young a receiver who can separate with ease, the Carolina Panthers’ widespread defensive needs are too hard to ignore. While many mocks have Jalon Walker here, Mykel Williams is viewed as a more sure thing who’s already a plus run defender but could also develop into a consistent pass-rusher too.

9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

We don’t know what Derek Carr’s status for next season is quite yet, but anyone who quarterbacks the New Orleans Saints will need an upgraded receiving corps as Chris Olave can’t do it all. Tetairoa McMillan gives the next Saints quarterback a 6-foot-5 target who can haul in passes that are off-schedule while bringing some added juice thanks to his play strength after the catch.

10. Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Even after reinforcing the offensive line, the Chicago Bears aren’t done yet. Whether he becomes their long-term blindside protector or Chicago’s right tackle, Armand Membou should have no trouble landing a starting role as a rookie, giving Ben Johnson what’s expected to be a top-tier offensive line.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The San Francisco 49ers got Robert Saleh back, but they lost three defensive linemen in free agency. Getting Nick Bosa a dominant partner in crime should be a priority at 11 because it’s hard to imagine any other position making a bigger impact in San Francisco.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys could head in a number of different directions here. Yet, getting a true speed threat like the fastest receiver in the draft like Matthew Golden feels like the perfect fit next to CeeDee Lamb.

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

Terron Armstead retired, and while Patrick Paul may be his replacement, the Miami Dolphins need to reinforce their offensive line. Kelvin Banks may have All-Pro potential, whether that’s as a tackle or guard remains to be seen, but he’s certainly a starter. Otherwise, someone, Texas CB Jahdae Barron, could make sense with Jalen Ramsey on the trade block.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he’d love to find a three-down tight end. Well, Colston Loveland is the solution the Colts are seeking. Loveland has room for growth as a blocker, but he already held his own in Michigan’s heavy run scheme, and he’s excellent as a pass-catcher.

We were tempted to take a receiver like Emeka Egbuka just to give Michael Penix a full arsenal, but the Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of an upgraded pass rush. Jalon Walker can fill multiple needs as a pass-rusher and someone who can move as a linebacker too. He’s exactly what Atlanta needs to upgrade their defense on multiple levels.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

With multiple holes along the offensive line, the Arizona Cardinals would love to get their hands on a versatile prospect like Grey Zabel, who could handle snaps at tackle, guard, or center. Plus, reinforcing the line can help Kyler Murray be more impactful while helping James Conner become a more consistent threat too.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

Sam Hubbard retired. Trey Hendrickson wants a trade. Yet, the Cincinnati Bengals won’t want to deal their prized pass-rusher without finding a capable replacement. James Pearce has superstar potential, with the quickness to develop into one of the best speed rushers in the NFL.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Mike Macdonald enters his second season as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach, and now the former Ravens defensive coordinator gets a physical freak in Nick Emmanwori, who may remind some of Kyle Hamilton. Emmanwori’s explosiveness should help him become a playmaker in the pros and Macdonald is the perfect person to maximize his skillset.

19. *Cleveland Browns (trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Shedeur Sanders

Buccaneers trade 19 to Browns for 33, 94, 179, 2026 second and third round picks

The Browns get aggressive to leap the Steelers here to land their next franchise quarterback. Though getting the Buccaneers to accept a trade that doesn’t include a future first-round pick could be difficult, so the Browns may have to get creative and include a player like Denzel Ward of Greg Newsome to coax a deal.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Omarion Hampton is a possibility here, but the Denver Broncos can find a new running back in the later rounds in what’s advertised as a deep pool of rushers. Meanwhile, getting Bo Nix a new receiving threat like Emeka Egbuka makes more sense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Again, Hampton was a possibility, but Walter Nolen is a top-15 talent who has superstar potential as a pass-rusher. Pair him with T.J. Watt and watch the Steelers’ front seven wreak havoc in 2025.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Boasting the NFL’s best defense in 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers’ secondary is suddenly looking a bit thin after Asante Samuel’s departure. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is extremely familiar with Will Johnson’s body of work from their time together at Michigan, so any concerns about a knee injury will likely disappear quickly.

23. Green Bay Packers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Their starting left tackle is in a contract year, but Josh Simmons projects as a better long-term player anyway and he’s much more affordable for now. He may start the season on the PUP list due to a patellar tendon injury, but Simmons will likely become Green Bay’s franchise blindside protector.

24. *Buffalo Bills (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Vikings trade No. 24 to Bills for No. 30 and 62

The Buffalo Bills reinforced the trenches, but Larry Ogunjobi isn’t a long-term solution. Meanwhile, Kenneth Grant brings high upside as a run stuffer and as a pass-rusher, giving the Bills a very deep rotation of defensive linemen in 2025.

25. Houston Texans: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders leaves a significant hole on the Houston Texans. They found a short-term fix in Cam Robinson, but a long-term solution is needed. Josh Conerly gives the Texans a high-upside option who could become a mainstay for a decade-plus.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Rumors of the Los Angeles Rams reuniting with Jalen Ramsey continue to percolate, but what about getting a young developmental prospect to learn from the seven-time Pro Bowler? Jahdae Barron is a coach’s dream in that he can play multiple spots in the secondary, and he’ll be a big help in LA.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

If they’re able to nab Malaki Starks here, the Baltimore Ravens could potentially form the NFL’s best safety duo. But do the Ravens place that much value on one position? At this point, the high IQ defender is the best player available so why not?

28. Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

A physical freak who athletically blew up the NFL Combine, Shemar Stewart’s production doesn’t match his pre-draft measurables. Yet the Detroit Lions can afford to take a chance on a defender with superstar potential, knowing they’ll be getting a boost once Aidan Hutchinson returns in 2025.

29. Washington Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Getting a big back like Omario Hampton, who’s not just a pure rusher and can help Jayden Daniels in the passing game too, could be the missing piece that helps fuel a Super Bowl run. He’d certainly make an already potent offense more efficient and explosive.

30. *Minnesota Vikings (trade with Buffalo Bills): Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Bills trade No. 30 and 62 to Vikings for No. 24

After starting the 2025 NFL Draft with the fewest draft capital in the league at four picks, the Minnesota Vikings slide down to get a second-round pick. Plus, they still get their new starting left guard in Tyler Booker, who won’t get pushed around inside.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Even though Chris Jones looks like he has several more years left in the tank, the Kansas City Chiefs could use more help in the trenches, much like how the Philadelphia Eagles overpowered them in the Super Bowl. With a few developmental offensive linemen already on the roster, the Chiefs have to hope their previous scouting pays off.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong receiver tandem in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, but getting a third complementary piece could pay off for a team that is reportedly considering trading Dallas Goedert too. Luther Burden is a complete receiver who can fill any receiver spot he’s asked to play.

33. *Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

34. New York Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Ole Miss

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

38. New England Patriots: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

39. Chicago Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

41. Chicago Bears: Tyleik Wiliams, DL, Ohio State

42. New York Jets: Donovan Jackson, OT, Ohio State

43. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

44. Dallas Cowboys: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

45. Indianapolis Colts: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

46. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

48. Miami Dolphins: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

50. Seattle Seahawks: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Seattle Seahawks: Aireontae Ersery, T, Minnesota

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

54. Green Bay Packers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

56. Buffalo Bills: Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

58. Houston Texans: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

59. Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

61. Washington Commanders: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

62. *Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

