NFL teams reportedly think Miami Dolphins could take surprise position early in 2025 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with glaring needs along the offensive line and an emerging hole at cornerback with Jaley Ramsey potentially on the move. While both positions will be addressed early, there’s another spot that could reportedly be prioritized with one of the team’s top picks.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports spoke to several people around the league who believe the Dolphins could be a ‘potential quarterback-grabber’ early in the 2025 NFL Draft. More specifically, Miami could add a rookie signal-caller as early as Round 2 to its pick in Round 4.

Taking a quarterback that early would be unusual for a team that signed Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in 2024. Tagovailoa’s deal included $167.1 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2025.

Miami also signed Zach Wilson this offseason, bringing in the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup. The hope is that Wilson, in Mike McDaniels’ system, could be a more effective starter if forced into action next season.

If the Dolphins spend a Day 2 pick on a quarterback, it would give them some long-term options. Tagovailoa’s contract does have an out after the 2026 season, which would allow the team to move on from him without major salary-cap ramifications. If Tagovailoa was designated as a post-June 1 release in 2027, the team would free up $37 million in cap space with just a $16.4 million dead cap hit that season.

Theoretically, Miami could take a developmental quarterback who needs at least two years of work with an NFL coaching staff before he’s ready to become a starter. The rookie would face no pressure as the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback in 2025 and he could take over as Tagovailoa’s backup in 2026 if all goes well.

However, the glaring number of needs on the Dolphins’ roster makes it unlikely that general manager Chris Grier uses a Day 2 pick on a quarterback. Instead, he could wait until the fourth round – 116th and 135th overall picks – with the hope that someone like Riley Leonard or Will Howard is available.