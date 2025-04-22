NFL rumors: Las Vegas Raiders reportedly could trade former top pick during 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2025 NFL Draft with glaring needs on both sides of the ball and hope that a blue-chip talent will fall to them with the sixth overall pick. However, this weekend could also see the team cut ties with a recent top pick.

Previewing this weekend’s NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that Las Vegas could deep edge rusher Tyree Wilson ‘expendable’ on its roster and look to move him on either Friday night or Saturday.

Tyree Wilson stats: 28 pressures, 18 quarterback hits, 10 missed tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 8 sacks in 33 career games played with the Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was selected as a bet on the upside by the previous regime. The 6-foot-6 edge lit offered enticing potential with his elite size and wingspan, and the Raiders’ front office hoped he would continue to develop into a top-end edge defender.

Instead, Wilson has been a massive disappointment. He currently ranks 11th in sacks among his peers from the 2023 NFL Draft, behind the likes of third-round picks YaYa Diaby and Byron Young. He’s also slipped down the depth chart, falling behind 2021 third-round pick Malcolm Koonce.

Tyree Wilson contract (Spotrac): $6.819 million cap hit in 2025, $7.956 million cap hit in 2026, 207 fifth-year team option (fully guaranteed)

Unfortunately for Wilson’s future in Las Vegas, he has no real ties to the current organization. Raiders’ first-year general manager John Spytek has already demonstrated a willingness to move on from players brought on by the last regime.

Wilson might not be the only former Raiders’ draft pick who is moved during the 2025 NFL Draft. Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell might also be traded this weekend, with Spytek expected to use one of his picks on a rookie quarterback to develop behind Geno Smith.