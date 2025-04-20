Insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders may pass on Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft over contract issue

Many around the league widely believe the Las Vegas Raiders will use the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on All-American running back Ashton Jeanty. However, contract issues with offensive tackle Kolton Miller could stand in the way of that.

Yahoo Sports‘ senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson explained on Friday’s Inside Coverage podcast why the absence of a contract extension for Miller could influence the team’s first-round draft plans.

“The interesting thing is, I don’t know if this is a tell or not, but Kolton Miller is going to be a free agent next offseason and (he) would make a lot of money as a free agent offensive tackle next offseason. So far, it does not sound like there’s a lot of traction on a contract extension for Kolton Miller…Is that because there is an offensive tackle in play at No. 6? That piqued my interest that the Kolton Miller situation, doesn’t seem likle there’s a big spring to go and get him extended now.” Charles Robinson on the Las Vegas Raiders and the sixth overa

Miller, the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is already planning to sit out workouts amid the contract stalemate. It’s also worth noting that the new regime, led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, has no allegiance to Miller long-term as new hires in Las Vegas.

Kolton Miller contract (Spotrac): $12.255 million base salary in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

The 29-year-old left tackle finished outside the top 20 at his position in ESPN pass-block win rate in 2024, but he did rate as the 14th-best offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus. Turning 30 years old in October, Miller is poised to be the best left tackle available in NFL free agency next offseason.

Instead of selecting Jeanty, Las Vegas could use the sixth overall pick on Missouri Tigers’ offensive tackle Armand Membou. The rookie could stick at right tackle in 2025, with Miller playing out the final year of his contract, before moving over to the left side in 2026.

Offensive tackle remains a more valuable position in the modern NFL than running back and Spytek has noted positional value is factored into his decisions with similarly-graded players. Strengthening the case to pass on Jeanty, Raiders’ offensive coordinator Chip Kelly coached Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson last season and both are expected to be available in Round 2.