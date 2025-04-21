NFL insider speculates on trade availability of New York Giants’ recently-drafted first-round pick

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have selected their fair share of prospects in the top half of NFL Drafts as of late, with Malik Nabers arriving as the fifth overall selection in last year’s draft class. Nabers was an excellent choice, earning a Pro Bowl nod after a 1,200-yard season.

Yet, other draft selections are still trying to live up to their draft slot, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Thibodeaux’s future in New York may be up in the air.

“It definitely makes you wonder if, say, the uncertain future of guys such as Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux could elicit phone calls in the coming days.” SI’s Albert Breer on Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

Teams have to decide by next week whether they want to exercise the fifth-year option on players drafted in the first round in 2022. If the Giants are considering drafting Penn State’s Abdul Carter with the third overall pick, a Thibodeaux trade could make a lot of sense for both sides.

Thibodeaux is still just 24. He won’t turn 25 until December, and he’s already flashed elite talent. The issue is he’s also battled injuries and inconsistency, missing eight games over the past three seasons.

After having 4.5 sacks as a rookie, Thibodeaux enjoyed a strong breakout year in 2023, recording an impressive 11 sacks that made it seem like he was a budding superstar. Then, he drifted back to the mean, with just 5.5 sacks in 14 games last season.

Now, as the Giants try re-evaluating his worth, it could be that they’re ready to take the far more affordable Carter, while betting on him reaching an even higher ceiling than Thibodeaux.

