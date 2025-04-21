New York Giants coach is reportedly ‘high on’ this top NFL Draft QB prospect

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while also having Tommy DeVito, are the New York Giants still in the market for another quarterback? We’ll find out soon enough, with the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off on April 24 and commencing on April 26.

Despite their offseason additions, the Giants are still believed to be open to drafting a future franchise QB, and SNY’s Connor Hughes suggests Jaxson Dart is a name to watch.

“Jaxson Dart is a name to watch for the Giants as a trade-up option on Thursday. Sources I touched base with said he’s someone Brian Daboll is high on — most out of QBs other than Cam Ward. Among qualities Daboll values in QBs is toughness. Dart has that. Giants won’t be alone in QB pursuit, though. Matter of how aggressive they want to be. There’s not much out there right now connecting Shedeur Sanders to Giants. That hype has cooled dramatically from where it was in December.” SNY’s Connor Hughes on New York Giants

The Giants hold the third overall pick in the first round of Thursday night’s draft. Yet, Dart likely isn’t in play with their first pick, barring a significant trade down.

However, as Hughes points to, the Giants could use the 34th overall pick (second pick in the second round) as a strong trade chip to come back into the first round and snatch Dart. However, they’re likely not alone in their potential pursuit of Dart, which could complicate New York’s plans on draft night.

