2025 NFL Draft: 1 bold prediction for all 32 teams

After months of evaluations, the 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived. Tonight, 32 football players will have their lives changed forever after hearing their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as they learn where they’ll be playing in 2025.

Oddly enough, all 32 teams still hold their first-round pick. While that may not remain true by the time the draft is over, with all franchises set to make a selection, it’s time to make a bold prediction for all 32 teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Tennessee Titans land Emeka Egbuka in second round

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the first pick, but they still need to upgrade the receiving corps. What if they could land a first-round talent like Emeka Egbuka with the 35th overall pick? With the ability to line up all over the field, Egbuka would give the Titans a real threat.

2. Cleveland Browns trade back into the first round for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns may not take a quarterback with the second overall pick, but they can’t afford to ignore the position altogether. However, trading back into the first round for Shedeur Sanders, who may be the second-best QB in the class, would make a lot more sense than reaching for him at two.

3. New York Giants draft Ashton Jeanty

Everyone expects the New York Giants to either select Abdul Carter or Mason Graham, unless something spectacular happens like Travis Hunter slipping to three. But what Giants general manager Joe Schoen learned from his mistake of undervaluing special running backs, and sees Ashton Jeanty in a similar light as Saquon Barkley? After all, injecting a potentially elite rusher into an offense that also features Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers could make the Giants immediately competitive, which is what Brian Daboll and Schoen may need to keep their jobs.

4. New England Patriots trade for Trey Hendrickson

The New England Patriots invested in Milton Williams, but he may still need some help from his teammates to create more pressure on the edge. Yet, plugging Trey Hendrickson in would give the Patriots the NFL’s reigning sack leader and potentially a game-wrecking front seven.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Jaire Alexander

Green Bay Packers rumors suggest Jaire Alexander could be on the trade block. If so, the Jacksonville Jaguars would be all over the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback. The Jaguars need more players who can create turnovers, and if Alexander can return to top form, Jacksonville’s secondary could take a big leap forward in 2025.

6. Las Vegas Raiders trade for Jameson Williams

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new franchise quarterback, but they’re still in desperate need of upgrading Geno Smith’s receiving corps. One way could be to make Al Davis proud by trading for speedster receiver Jameson Williams, if the Lions make him available.

7. New York Jets draft Jalen Milroe

The New York Jets added Justin Fields this offseason, but they may still want a backup plan who can continue to push the former first-round pick. Drafting Jalen Milroe in the second round could create some necessary pressure while letting the Jets develop two mobile quarterbacks with tantalizing upside.

8. Carolina Panthers trade for Dallas Goedert

Picking eighth, the Carolina Panthers are a bit of a wild card in the first round. While they’ve been linked to Jalon Walker, the Panthers still need to supply Bryce Young with more capable pass-catchers. Adding a proven vet like Dallas Goedert could be a perfect way to still let Tommy Tremble have a chance at developing into a high-end starter.

9. New Orleans Saints pick Tyler Shough as team’s next franchise QB

With Derek Carr’s shoulder injury throwing a wrench into their plans, the New Orleans Saints need to come up with a future franchise QB solution. It won’t be in the first, but the Saints should feel happy if they can come away with Tyler Shough in the second, as some evaluators believe he can be the best QB in the draft.

10. Chicago Bears trade up for Mason Graham

The Chicago Bears addressed several needs this offseason. This lets them aggressively target the top players on their draft board. If Jeanty isn’t available, perhaps the Bears pivot to landing a trench warrior like Mason Graham, who will help set the tone in Chicago.

11. San Francisco 49ers trade for Jalen Ramsey

With needs along the offensive and defensive lines, the San Francisco 49ers need reinforcements in the trenches. Yet, they also need to replace Charvarius Ward too. Perhaps they can carve out enough spending space to acquire an elite talent like seven-time Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey.

12. Dallas Cowboys draft Matthew Golden at 8

This may not be the boldest of predictions, as Matthew Golden has already been linked to the Dallas Cowboys in several mock drafts. Yet, he’s one of several receivers who could hear their name called in the first round, but the consensus suggests Tetairoa McMillan is the better overall pass-catcher. However, Golden’s speed gives him superstar potential and the Cowboys won’t be able to say no to his upside.

13. Miami Dolphins draft Dillon Gabriel

It won’t happen in the first two rounds, but the Miami Dolphins could try drafting a developmental QB of the future. If so, someone like Dillon Gabriel could make sense as he’s a slightly undersized, yet highly productive college QB who could flourish in the right system.

14. Indianapolis Colts trade for Mark Andrews

The Indianapolis Colts may very well draft someone like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round, but if they target another position, pivoting to a trade for former All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews could still help fill a major need.

15. Atlanta Falcons trade Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons have a few key needs to fill, like finding an edge rusher, upgrading at safety, and possibly finding another pass-catcher. To do so, they may try capitalizing on the upside of a Kyle Pitts trade in what’s being sold as a deep tight end draft class.

16. Arizona Cardinals trade down, draft Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell

The Arizona Cardinals are slowly building a team that may be ready to compete if they can have a strong draft haul that nets immediate contributors. Yet, they’re in no man’s land at 16 and could see more value in trading down a bit to collect two potential starters instead of just one. Here, they get a new starting guard in Tyler Booker, plus a versatile linebacker in Jihaad Campbell.

17. Cincinnati Bengals trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux has delivered inconsistent production across his first three seasons and could be on the trade block. If so, the Cincinnati Bengals should consider trading for the former fifth overall pick in hopes he can provide an immediate boost.

18. Seattle Seahawks trade up for Colston Loveland

The Seattle Seahawks desperately need to upgrade the offensive line in front of Sam Darnold. Yet, getting another weapon after ditching DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could provide similar value. If Warren is out of reach, why not try moving up the board for the next best pass-catching tight end in Colston Loveland?

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade down and still land Will Johnson

Like many teams picking in the teens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few key needs to fill. Yet, in a depth-rich draft, the Bucs may prefer landing more top 100 picks as opposed to sticking and picking at 19. Now if they could move down the board and still land one of the top cornerbacks in the class in Will Johnson, that would be a big win for Tampa Bay.

20. Denver Broncos trade for Breece Hall

The Denver Broncos would like to upgrade their RB room, yet if they strike out in the draft, they could pivot to trading for an already proven explosive runner like Breece Hall. Doing so likely wouldn’t cost more than a mid-round pick, at best.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers trade down a bit and draft Jaxson Dart

As crazy as it seems, the NFL Draft is set to begin, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a starting quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers seems likely to land in Pittsburgh, the Steelers can’t afford to wait forever. While grabbing him at 21 would secure their future, the Steelers should be thrilled if they can move down and still land a potential future franchise QB like Jaxson Dart.

22. Los Angeles Chargers trade up for Tyler Warren

The Los Angeles Chargers may have a chance to select from one of several talented Michigan Wolverines whom Jim Harbaugh once coached. That could net them a tight end, defensive tackle, or cornerback. In this case, they get ultra aggressive and take Tyler Warren, who profiles as an even more potent option than Loveland.

23. Green Bay Packers trade for George Pickens

With Christian Watson likely to miss the start of the year as he recovers from last season’s ACL tear, the Green Bay Packers could make acquiring another receiver a top priority. If so, they’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, if he’s available.

24. Minnesota Vikings land Kirk Cousins, trade down, and land new starting guard

The Minnesota Vikings have an NFL-low four draft selections, which makes them a prime trade down candidate. Plus, after addressing their most urgent needs in free agency, the Vikings may be able to move down and still land a new starting left guard. Trading for Kirk Cousins to be J.J. McCarthy’s backup/mentor would be the cherry on top of Minnesota’s strong offseason.

25. Houston Texans trade into top 15 for new left tackle

Cam Robinson doesn’t fill the Houston Texans’ long-term needs for a blindside protector. Yet, they may have to get aggressive to move up and land the hard-nosed trench warrior they covet. Texans GM Nick Caserio has made bold moves before and it could happen again in the first round.

26. Los Angeles Rams trade down, eventually draft Will Howard

The Los Angeles Rams may want to try finding another developmental QB of the future, but doing so at 26 may be wasting their best opportunity to improve. However, the Rams may be able to accomplish multiple goals by trading down a bit and using the extra draft selection to draft a QB with upside like CFP national champion Will Howard.

27. Baltimore Ravens trade into top 20

A team that typically drafts well, the Baltimore Ravens have 11 draft selections at their disposal, which means they could create a trade package that helps them land a blue-chip talent instead of a fringe first-rounder.

28. Detroit Lions spend first-round pick on a receiver

There’s a heavy amount of smoke pointing to the Detroit Lions drafting an edge rusher, but what about building an even more explosive offense? The Lions still haven’t made their decision on Jameson Williams’ future and if they can land a Day One contributor at receiver, perhaps they never will pay the former first-round pick.

29. Washington Commanders trade for Travis Etienne

The Washington Commanders will have their fair share of options in the draft, but prospects are always a gamble. While Travis Etienne has flashed star potential, he hasn’t been consistent enough in Jacksonville, perhaps playing in the same backfield as Jayden Daniels changes his trajectory.

30. Buffalo Bills trade up for potential star WR or DT

After picking up an extra second-round pick in the Stefon Diggs trade, the Buffalo Bills have a bit of extra ammo to use. This could mean they trade up from 30 to land something like a top-20 talent instead.

31. Kansas City Chiefs ignore OL in first two rounds

Everyone expects the Kansas City Chiefs to address the offensive line after Patrick Mahomes suffered a new career-high in sacks in their Super Bowl loss. Yet, the Chiefs already have two young developmental linemen they may want to see more from before trying to replace them.

32. Philadelphia Eagles draft another DT in the first round

The Philadelphia Eagles have spent two first round picks on defensive tackles in the past three drafts, but they just lost Milton Williams and may see the value in having another high-level rotational rusher who can wreak havoc in specific situations. In other words, don’t rule out a DT for Philadelphia for the third time in four years, but yes, it would be a surprise.

