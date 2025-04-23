Las Vegas Raiders front office may be split on No. 6 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike last year, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft without the need for a new franchise quarterback. In 2024, the Raiders took the best player available approach in the first round and emerged from the draft with Brock Bowers, a finalist to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

This time around, the Raiders hold the sixth overall pick, and according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, general manager John Spytek has spent “substantial time doing homework” on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Yet, other members of the front office may prefer an offensive lineman.

“The Raiders, led by first-time general manager John Spytek, spent substantial time doing homework on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, but strong cases are being made in their draft room to go offensive line instead.” Dianna Russini on Las Vegas Raiders/Ashton Jeanty

While Spytek has spent a great amount of time evaluating Jeanty, he also has a history of drafting offensive linemen, dating back to his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ultimately, when the Raiders are on the clock with the sixth overall pick, they could once again turn to the best player available, which could still fill a key need, just like last season’s selection of Bowers.

The Raiders tied for allowing the eighth-most sacks in the NFL last season, and they project to have a below-average offensive line once again in 2025. As exciting as it would be to inject a potential superstar talent like Jeanty into the offense, reinforcing the trenches is arguably an even more urgent need, especially since the Raiders may still be able to upgrade their running back group later on in the draft.

