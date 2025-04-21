NFL Draft expert reveals which prospect could cause flurry of trade action

Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is bearing down upon us, when a few hundred prospects will have their names called over the course of a three-day selection process. Over the course of the NFL Draft, several teams will execute trades to land the prospect they covet. In some scenarios, teams will put together strong trade packages to ensure they secure their top target.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Ashton Jeanty is this year’s draft prospect that several teams could be trying to trade up for.

“If some team takes a big swing with a trade up in the first round, I wouldn’t be stunned if it was for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers are all open to moving down, but to this point there haven’t been a ton of teams looking to move up (Denver has explored it).



Of course, the more serious calls between teams come this week. So some team could make a move up. And if they do, I think Jeanty’s standing as a prospect makes him logical as a potential target for someone.”

Jeanty is widely viewed as a top-five talent in the draft class. Yet, he’s also a running back, and the recent trend has pushed rushers down the board. However, we’re about to find out how the NFL values an elite talent in what’s being sold as a very strong running back draft class.

Then again, as Breer later noted, the Jaguars could always make Jeanty the fifth overall selection, which could put an end to the trade speculation before it even ramps up.

