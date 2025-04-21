Top NFL Draft insider linking Jacksonville Jaguars to new ‘statement’ selection at No. 5

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just days away from making their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they’ve spent a full year scouting the draft-eligible prospects, one name, Mason Graham, has been the most common player linked to Jacksonville with the fifth overall pick.

Yet, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently revealed a different option, Boise State’s superstar running back Ashton Jeanty, as a possibility for the Jaguars. Furthermore, Jeremiah believes Jeanty fits because he’d be a “statement pick” by the team’s new regime.

“As we come down the homestretch–and maybe I’m reading too much into it, but when I listen to the guys in Jacksonville talk, and you listen to the head coach and the general manager discuss what they’re looking for in a player and they talk about a statement pick and the first pick of their new regime there and valuing the things that they’re valuing interms of the character, the competitiveness, allthose things, I’m like, golly, that sounds like two players to me. That sounds like Ashton Jeanty, and that sounds like Jalon Walker.” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on Jaguars draft

The Jaguars already have a capable starting running back in former first-round pick Travis Etienne, who actually spent time at Clemson as Trevor Lawrence’s teammate. Yet, Etienne is headed into the final year of his contract and is coming off a season where he recorded just 558 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Plus, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter recently stated that Etienne could be “deemed expendable” during draft weekend if the Jaguars can find a capable replacement. Jeanty would certainly qualify, and by holding the fifth pick in the first round, Jacksonville should be able to get their guy before anyone else.

Meanwhile, Jalon Walker, another edge rusher/linebacker, would be an interesting selection for a team that already has Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. However, Walker has also spent time playing inside linebacker, so perhaps the Jaguars value his extra versatility over other options on the board.

