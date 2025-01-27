10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The February 6 NBA trade deadline is nearly here. So far, the NBA hasn’t had a blockbuster trade take place this year. Will an All-Star be traded before the deadline passes?

So far, most NBA trade rumors point to one specific All-Star being dealt, but will there be more? Here’s a look at 10 players who could get dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

It was an odd decision for the Washington Wizards to sign Jonas Valanciunas, but now that he's coming off the bench behind Alex Sarr, it only makes sense for this last-place team to shop the veteran to the highest bidder. Earning a $9.9 Million salary this season, Valanciunas could help a number of contenders.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Sitting 18 games below .500, the Brooklyn Nets aren't making the playoffs this year. That should put this team in firesale mode, and Cameron Johnson is in the midst of a career year. The 28-year-old 3-and-D standout is up to a personal best 19.4 points per game (PPG) while shooting 41.9% from distance. There's no reason for the Nets to hold onto the aging veteran when his trade value is at an all-time high.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

After averaging north of 20 PPG over the past two seasons, Kyle Kuzma is down to 14.6 this year. The Wizards don't appear to be anywhere close to contention, so it doesn't make sense for the 29-year-old to stick around in Washington much longer. While his shot percentages have taken a drastic hit, perhaps Kuzma just needs to have something to play for again to turn his arc around.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

As NBA trade rumors circulate of the Milwaukee Bucks having interest in swapping All-Stars, Khris Middleton's name has come up in conversations. The 33-year-old has been limited to just 19 games thus far and is averaging just 11.9 PPG, the second-lowest mark of his career. Yet, he's still a willing passer with a championship pedigree, which could appeal to another contender.

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves' decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns continues to look like a disaster. Julius Randle is turning the ball over far too frequently, and he's not committed to playing defense without fouling. Nevertheless, the two-time All-NBA forward is still averaging a respectable 18.9 PPG and has a player option at the end of the season, which could scare the Timberwolves just enough to find a different package of players they prefer.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are clinging to hope as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and Nikola Vucevic is enjoying a career year. Yet, the Bulls can't feel like they're among the top contenders, which should have them itching to cash in on Vucevic's newfound trade value. Averaging a double-double for the 11th time in his career, Vucevic deserves to play for a contender.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

A player who's been on the trade block for several seasons, Zach LaVine has returned to top form after playing in just 25 games last year. Shooting a new career-high 44.4% from distance, LaVine could provide a big scoring boost to a number of contenders instead of wasting away in Chicago.

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

The only player with a full no-trade clause, moving Bradley Beal won't be easy. Yet, if the Suns can find a trade they like, which probably involves sending Beal to another contender, it's possible the three-time All-Star gets traded. He's already coming off the bench, so the 31-year-old may prefer a change of scenery at this stage of his career.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

The lone All-Star who seems destined to be traded, it's obvious that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat want nothing to do with each other anymore. Yet, can the Heat find a deal that works for both sides? Butler wants to go to a contender and the Heat don't want to do anything that hurts their chances at winning the NBA Finals either. He's very much available, but pulling off a trade in the next few weeks could be tricky.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

