Detroit Pistons rumor claims team could be buyers before trade deadline: 6 surprise targets including Zach LaVine

This has been a far better season than anyone expected for the Detroit Pistons. After posting a historically bad record last year, the team surprisingly moved on from head coach Monty Williams and replaced him with JB Bickerstaff. The move has proven to be a major success this season.
Heading into their game on Wednesday they own a 22-21 and would earn a spot in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. At the midway point of the season, they already have seven more wins than they had all of last season. That is why it should come as no surprise that the organization is now contemplating being buyers before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
“It was once considered a certainty that Detroit would look to absorb other teams’ contracts for draft capital, either in salary dumps or to help facilitate multi-team trades. Since no other team has that much in-season cap space to use,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this week. “Now the Pistons are considering the concept of becoming trade deadline buyers, according to league sources.”
If the Detroit Pistons decide to be bold in the next few weeks, here are five surprise trades they could make to bolster their roster for the playoffs.
Zach LaVine
The Pistons could certainly use more scoring punch in the starting five. One unexpected answer could be Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. The Bulls need to move the two-time All-Star. Detroit Pistons have a bunch of second-round picks they could package along with a first-rounder and a couple of players in a potential deal. LaVine and Cade Cunningham could be a formidable scoring duo come playoff time.
Kyle Kuzma
Another route the team could go to add scoring is Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma. It would be surprising if he isn’t moved this season, and he would certainly be a big addition for Detroit. Furthermore, they have $14 million in cap space that can help pay off most of his deal and wouldn’t require giving up many players to make the money match.
Kyle Lowry & Andre Drummond
The Detroit Pistons could look to bolster their depth for the second half and the playoffs. With the Philadelphia 76ers still in trouble, they could look to move some veteran talent before the deadline. That could open the door to a trade for veteran Kyle Lowry and a reunion with former star Andre Drummond. Both are grizzled vets that would help this young team down the stretch.
Anfernee Simons
Anfernee Simons has plateuad with the Portland Trail Blazers. And former first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe has become their featured player on offense. The idea of pairing him with Cade Cunningham could be intriguing. Or, if Bickerstaff believes in Jaden Ivey, Simons would give them an outstanding scoring option for the second unit.
Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are heading nowhere again and it is why they are likely to be sellers at the deadline. One impact player that could be available is impact veteran Miles Bridges. The move could force Ivey to the bench and possibly push Ausar Thompson to the two spot. It would give them a versatile player, another proven scoring option in the starting five, and improve their bench.