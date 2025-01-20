Detroit Pistons rumor claims team could be buyers before trade deadline: 6 surprise targets including Zach LaVine

This has been a far better season than anyone expected for the Detroit Pistons. After posting a historically bad record last year, the team surprisingly moved on from head coach Monty Williams and replaced him with JB Bickerstaff. The move has proven to be a major success this season.

Heading into their game on Wednesday they own a 22-21 and would earn a spot in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. At the midway point of the season, they already have seven more wins than they had all of last season. That is why it should come as no surprise that the organization is now contemplating being buyers before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

“It was once considered a certainty that Detroit would look to absorb other teams’ contracts for draft capital, either in salary dumps or to help facilitate multi-team trades. Since no other team has that much in-season cap space to use,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this week. “Now the Pistons are considering the concept of becoming trade deadline buyers, according to league sources.”

If the Detroit Pistons decide to be bold in the next few weeks, here are five surprise trades they could make to bolster their roster for the playoffs.