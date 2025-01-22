Milwaukee Bucks rumors link team to a pair of All-Stars

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After a 1-6 start, the Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around drastically and enter NBA games today with a 24-17 record. Their in-season turnaround has been good enough to get them to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Now, some insiders believe a recent NBA trade could lead the Bucks to discuss a trade for a pair of All-Stars.

Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine could be Milwaukee Bucks trade targets

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns traded a 2031 first-round pick in exchange for three first-round picks. The widespread belief is that the Suns are aiming to package those three picks in a bigger trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

If so, it would require Bradley Beal’s contract to be included. Yet, Beal has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to approve of a deal. The three-time All-Star is reportedly interested in playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Suns’ latest move could be the domino that leads to a deal.

According to The Athletic, the Bucks could have motivation to get involved in a three-team trade that lands them Beal, or possibly even Chicago’s Zach LaVine.

“Per league sources, the Bucks’ motives would be two-fold: Cut enough salary from their payroll to get under the second apron — the only way the Bucks can legally complete a trade while aggregating contracts — and also add a talented, highly paid player to play next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the NBA’s top scoring duo. Whether that would be Beal, or perhaps a star like Chicago’s Zach LaVine, in other potential scenarios remains to be seen.” The Athletic on Milwaukee Bucks

LaVine has long been on the NBA trade block, and while the Suns may have interest in dealing him, Beal’s no-trade clause makes discussions difficult. However, with the Bucks being an annual contender, Beal may finally be willing to play ball.

