Week 13 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the surging Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA season has hit the midway point and now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. Quite a few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first half of the NBA schedule. While at the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from last season. So, without further ado, let's look at the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams right now

There are always bottom-feeders in every major league and the NBA is no different. Several bad teams from last season are still among the worst squads in 2024-25. However, over the first half of the season, there have been some unexpected teams that are among the 10 worst right now.

10. San Antonio Spurs

The hope was that a year of experience and the help of NBA legend Chris Paul could elevate Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs this season. After the first few months of the season, the Spurs have been a far more competitive team. But they still have a middle-of-the-road offense and defense, so it should come as no surprise they have hovered around those final play-in spots. Nonetheless, at the midway point, they are just three wins away from having as many wins as they've had the last two seasons. Progress is a good thing. Especially since head coach Gregg Popovich has missed much of the season due to health issues.

9. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a pair of players — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic — that will get All-Star consideration this season. And former first-round pick Coby White is having another strong year for the team. However, the Bulls are a Jekyll and Hyde team. On offense, they are one of the league's best and a headache for opponents. But on defense, only the Wizards are worse. One can only imagine where they might be if they were just a middle-of-the-road team on defense.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting led to an awful start. Despite having a trio of All-Star-level scorers, the 76ers offense has been mediocre at best this year (107.5 PPG). While their defense has been good this season, it has not been enough to get them back to relevancy. If the season ended today this expensive squad would miss the postseason.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

It has been a rough season for New Orleans Pelicans fans. They were ravaged by injuries to many of their best players over the first couple of months. And they are now just starting to get close to full health in January. With Zion Williamson finally back, they are showing signs of life and a potential turnaround. With a lot of season left they have the time and talent to dig themselves out of their massive hole and get back into playoff contention.

6. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster that should be able to contend for a play-in spot this season. However, they are once again among the worst teams in the NBA. They have no player that will even sniff an All-Star game invite and players other teams are not kicking down the door to trade for. Head coach Chauncey Billups is without a doubt on the hottest seat in the league.

5. Brooklyn Nets

This was always expected to be a heavy rebuild year for the Brooklyn Nets. After some competitive play to begin the year, an extended slump was all the organization needed to go into full-on sell mode and trade off a couple of their better veteran players. However, despite losing eight of their last nine, they are still just four games out of the final play-in spot of a weak Eastern Conference. So despite looking ahead instead of focusing on this season, the Nets actually have a chance at a play-in spot this season.

4. Charlotte Hornets

While LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have put up some pretty good numbers this season, it has not made the Charlotte Hornets a competitive team. Despite the strong play from their backcourt, the Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA. While they are a solid defensive team (giving up 112.7 opponent's PPG), they are near the bottom of the league in points per game (107.0) despite having a pair of 20-plus-point scorers. LaMelo Ball earning a spot in the All-Star game will be the only highlight of Charlotte's first half.

3. Utah Jazz

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy and his team have taken another step back. And despite getting a massive contract extension in the summer, top star Lauri Markkanen has seemingly regressed further in his third season in Salt Lake City. The Jazz have the assets to make some impact trades if they want. But if team president Danny Ainge continues to remain overly patient, the Jazz are headed toward another appearance in the NBA Draft lottery in June.

2. Toronto Raptors

Over the first couple of months, the Toronto Raptors were a solid group on the offensive side of the ball. However, that was then and now Toronto's offense has slipped into mediocrity even with talented scorer Immanuel Quickley. It also hasn't helped that they are among the worst defensive squads in the league (118.5 opponent's PPG). For a franchise that has gained a well-earned reputation for developing new stars, outside of Scottie Barnes that magic has seemingly disappeared.

1. Washington Wizards

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards remain one of the league's worst teams. They have an atrocious defense and have also struggled for much of the season to put points on the board. Top star Kyle Kuzma having one of his worst seasons in years isn't helping either. The team is in the midst of another lengthy losing skid and playing as bad as last season's Detroit Pistons squad. It is another lost season in DC.

10 best NBA teams right now

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA right now. This group features several teams fans would expect. However, some new brands have returned to prominence after difficult seasons last year. Including the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

10. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers had their fanbase very concerned over the first couple of months of the season. While they were never expected to be a defensive juggernaut, the regression of their offense and the poor play of top star Tyrese Haliburton confused many. However, over the last few weeks, the team has righted the ship and won eight of their last nine. The Pacers we all knew have returned.

9. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue continues to show why he is one of the best in his field. Despite being without top star Kawhi Leonard for much of the first half due to injury, the team played far better than anyone expected. With the multi-time champion back on the court, LA has a massive upside in the weeks ahead especially since their top-three defense will allow their offense to get back in a groove throughout January. However, recent injuries to James Harden and again to Leonard are reason for concern.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA this season. The team with a pair of superstars and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach struggled badly over the first month-plus. It added to speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be moved this season. However, they have turned things around in a major way and their surprise Emirates Cup win was proof of their resurgence. While they are not a top three team in the East, when healthy they are as difficult an out as any in the conference.

7. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been a surprisingly dominant offensive force this season. Their starting five which includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges have gelled faster on the offensive side faster than many NBA pundits expected. However, they still have a ways to go on defense. And their surprising losses to the Pistons and Timberwolves show they are not quite a serious threat to the champion Celtics just yet.

6. Denver Nuggets

When you have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. Yet, over the first couple of months, the team struggled, and it led to various rumors of trades and key members of their championship team being moved. However, over the last few weeks, Denver has played well — winning nine of their first 12 games in January. Now, a trade could be to help add to a Finals-contending team instead of trying to salvage a disappointing year.

5. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in the 2024-25 season. Ime Udoka continues to look like a brilliant addition as head coach. Turning former lottery picks that looked like they might be disappointments into core members of the team’s resurgence into elite status. The big question is will they make any additions before Feb. 6 to bolster their roster in a tough and deep Western Conference?

4. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. With their superstar back they are the best-scoring team in the league (123.1 PPG) and own one of the best records in the game. If they can make some impactful moves before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, the Grizz have a real chance to get to the Finals out of the West.

3. Boston Celtics

The defending champion Boston Celtics don't have the best record in the NBA. However, the regular season feels like a dress rehearsal for the spring. The team has played very well and is again one of the best teams in the game, but it feels like head coach Joe Mazzula is doing everything he can to make sure his team stays healthy and peaks as we get closer to the postseason later this year.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been outstanding this season under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. While they are still tough on defense like they were last season, he has helped elevate their offense to new heights and they are among the best in the NBA right now (122.0 PPG). They are deep and play with a lot of effort. There is no reason to believe they won’t be a top-five team in the league for the rest of the season. The NBA playoffs will be this team’s real proving ground.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

