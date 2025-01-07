New NBA rumor suggests 3-time All-Star hoping for trade to Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets before deadline

A new NBA rumor claims a specific three-time All-Star is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets soon. However, both teams are likely to pass on the opportunity.

NBA trade season is starting to heat up and there are a boatload of rumors swirling around the league. Two teams that have seen their names tossed into the trade speculation are the Lakers and Nuggets. Both clubs are playing rock-solid ball and are among the top five in the West. However, they are both a piece or two away from being a real threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For weeks LA has been linked to a potential trade for an impact front-court addition. The Nuggets are believed to be looking at trying to find a meaningful player to join Jamal Murray in the backcourt. And it seems Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal would welcome a trade to either team if the Suns decide to blow up their roster before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

“As for Beal the no-trade looms large. He could have gone to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. I have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, or Denver, but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him,” Phoenix sports Arizona Sports 98.7 FM host John Gambadoro claimed in a post on X this week.

Bradley Beal stats (2024): 18.1PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 40% 3PT

Would the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets actually trade for Bradley Beal?

On a team with three other elite scorers, Beal has had a solid season. Heading into the week he is averaging just over 18 points, three boards, three assists, just over one steal a game, and is shooting 40% from behind the arc. However, the same issue that has followed him over the previous five seasons remains: Beal can’t stay healthy.

He’s already missed 10 games this season and has suited up in 60 or more just once in the last five years. But that may not be the biggest problem. The 31-year-old still has two years left on the obscene five-year, $251 million contract he signed with Washington before the 2022-23 season. It will see him make $53.6 million next season. And then $57.1 million on a player option he is sure to pick up in 2026-27.

Bradley Beal contract: Five years, $251 million

Both the Lakers and Nuggets would have to give up a lot just to make the money side work. And still hold on to core players. Then there is the fact that there is a big risk in any trade for the guard due to his injury history. While Beal would like to land in Los Angeles or Denver, it is unlikely either team would seriously consider a trade for the three-time All-Star this year.

