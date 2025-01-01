Oklahoma City Thunder linked to major impact trade for NBA veteran having breakout season

A new NBA rumor claims the Oklahoma City Thunder have their sights set on adding a talented young NBA veteran who is in the midst of a breakout season.

The Thunder have become the envy of NBA fans around the world. After a pair of last-place finishes — as they rebuilt their organization — OKC has been slowly building momentum over the last few years. Last year they stunned the basketball world by earning the top seed in the West. And they have continued that outstanding play heading into the new year.

Related: Where do the Oklahoma City Thunder land in our new NBA power rankings?

What makes the Thunder’s rise to prominence so impressive is they did by making smart trades and picks in the draft, then developing their young talent into stars. For the most part, the organization hasn’t been too bold when it came to free agency and the trade market. However, that changed in 2024.

During the summer they gave Isiah Hartenstein a sizable three-year, $87 million contract. And they traded former first-round pick Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso. The moves have paid off as OKC has the top defense in the NBA and one of the league’s best records.

With the February NBA trade deadline just a few weeks away, a new report reveals another high-impact acquisition the club is looking to make soon.

Oklahoma City Thunder record: 27-5

Oklahoma City Thunder targeting Cam Johnson trade?

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“During the G League Showcase, there were rumblings from NBA executives that the Oklahoma City Thunder had an interest in pursuing Cam Johnson on the trade market,” Hoops Hype reported this week. “Should Oklahoma City ultimately pursue a Johnson trade with Brooklyn, keep an eye on January 15 when Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are each eligible to be traded.

“The Thunder has a boatload of future first-round draft picks available to dangle along with tradeable salaries such as Kenrich Williams – our top trade candidate coming into the season – Ousmane Dieng, and Jaylin Williams.”

Cam Johnson stats (2024-25): 19.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 43% 3PT

The former Phoenix Suns first-round pick has always been viewed as a player with a lot of potential. With more playing time on the lowly Nets this season, the 28-year-old is having the best season of his career. Through 30 games, he has posted career-best numbers in points, assists, field goal percent, and three-point percent.

Related: Where does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander end up in our rankings of the 50 best NBA players in 2025?