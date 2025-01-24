NBA rumors: Insider reveals single team Jimmy Butler refuses to be traded to

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been at the center of NBA rumors for over a month, demanding a trade and making it very clear which team he wants to play for. As he serves his second team-imposed suspension in 2025, Miami’s efforts to trade Butler are seemingly being made complicated almost entirely by Butler.

The 35-year-old has only played in 25 games this season, averaging his lowest point total (17 points per game) since the 2013-’14 season with the Chicago Bulls. Receiving fewer minutes per contest and not receiving consideration for a contract extension, Butler is attempting to force his way out of Miami.

Jimmy Butler stats (ESPN): 17 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 54% FG

NBA rumors surfaced earlier this season that the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks were among the teams pursuing Butler. However, each of them was informed that he didn’t want to play for them. Furthermore, the All-Star forward made it clear that his focus was on the Phoenix Suns.

While the Suns have made every effort to acquire Butley, they can’t acquire him without finding someone to take on the Bradley Beal contract. Because the All-Star guard has a no-trade clause, he has control over the process with any team that acquires him viewing the draft picks they receive as the benefit of a deal. With talks between the Suns and Heat not going well, it seems Butler is at least now more open-minded to suitors.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, senior reporter Marc Spears shared that Butler’s trade demands to “finish his career wherever he goes” as long as it gets him out of Miami. He is open to being traded anywhere, that is as long as it isn’t the Grizzlies.

Jimmy Butler contract: $48.798 million cap hit in 2025, $52.413 million player option this summer

The issue Butler might run into is that many NBA teams might not be willing to extend him. He’ll be 36 next season and his on-court performance has steadily declined, no longer proving to be capable of carrying a team on a playoff run as he once did.

Butler opening the door to the likes of the Bucks, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors does at least provide Miami with more options. For now, though, the Suns are the favorites but no deal is imminent.

