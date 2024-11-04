NFL Week 9: Biggest winners and losers include the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With 12 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule before Sunday Night Football kicked off, there was plenty of action to take in. Fans saw an epic game from Joe Burrow and a Dallas Cowboys team that played poorly on both sides of the ball. But who were the biggest winners and losers from Sunday’s slate?

Winner: Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Before the game kicked off, some wondered if a top-five Broncos defense would give the Ravens fits. Lamar Jackson made sure that wouldn’t happen in the 41-10 victory. Jackson had just three incompletions all day, yet the Ravens still had the far more explosive offense, averaging 7.3 yards per play, compared to Denver’s 4.7. This was complete domination. Related: NFL MVP Odds: Where does Lamar Jackson stand after Week 9?

Loser: New Orleans Saints

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

You just can’t lose to one of the worst teams in the NFL. But it’s even worse when it happens against a divisional opponent. Yet, that’s exactly what happened to the Saints on Sunday, dropping to 2-7 while suffering a tough one-point loss to the Panthers. A season that kicked off with postseason hopes now has some wondering if coach Dennis Allen’s seat is heating up. Related: New Orleans Saints legend Michael Thomas roasts Derek Carr online

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Don’t look now, but the Chargers’ offense is heating up, with Justin Herbert having back-to-back multi-touchdown performances. Amazingly, he’s also leading the NFL with just one interception thrown. This could have easily been a trap game against a hungry Browns team, but Jim Harbaugh kept pushing all the right buttons in the 27-10 Chargers win. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

Loser: Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner Minshew didn’t sign with the Raiders so he could get benched twice in the same season. If it weren’t for Aidan O’Connell breaking a thumb in his first start, Minshew would likely still be riding pine. Yet after leading the Raiders to just ten first-half points, Coach Pierce pulled the plug on the QB who signed a two-year, $25 million contract this past offseason. The future looks dim, both in Vegas, and for Minshew. Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Raiders select?

Winner: Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don’t you ever count out Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It may have just been the Raiders, but Burrow wasn’t leaving anything to chance, passing for a career-high-tying five touchdowns. As if that wasn’t enough, Chase Brown tacked on 120 rushing yards in a convincing 41-24 win over the Raiders. Related: NFL Playoff Predictions: Do the Bengals still have a chance?

Loser: Miami Dolphins

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Miami Dolphins’ starting lineup last week, but he still hasn’t led his team to victory in two chances. This one came in a pivotal AFC East rivalry matchup against the Buffalo Bills. They may have only lost by three points, but by moving to 2-6, Miami’s season is essentially done. Related: Updated NFL Power Rankings

Winner: Detroit Lions

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sunday marked the first time the Detroit Lions had to play in an outdoor stadium this season, and it was a rainy day at Lambeau Field. The Lions could have easily caved while playing in the elements, yet they showed it doesn’t matter whether they’re playing in Detroit or on the moon; the Lions will still wear down their opponent on the way to victory. Related: Detroit Lions expected to trade for 3x Pro Bowl pass-rusher

Loser: Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been on thin ice ever since they fell to 1-2 in Week 3. Now they’ve lost three games in a row, which only puts more pressure on Mike McCarthy, but since Jerry Jones always expects playoff success, the Cowboys could be searching for a new head coach soon. Related: Updated Super Bowl odds after Dallas Cowboys loss

Winner: Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On paper, the Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals matchup looked like one of the best NFL games of the week. Yet, once the game kicked off, it became increasingly clear which team was more prepared. This is now two consecutive losses for a Bears team that started the season at 4-2. But we’re far more impressed with the Cardinals who have now rattled off three wins in a row. Related: How does Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ROTY candidacy stack up?

Loser: Green Bay Packers

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images