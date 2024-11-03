Detroit Lions expected to trade for 3x Pro Bowl pass-rusher

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending tibia injury gave the Detroit Lions a glaring weakness. As coach Dan Campbell noted on FOX Sports, Hutchinson may very well have been on his way to winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award after recording an NFL-leading 7.5 sacks in just five games.

We’ve seen teams make several moves to address season-ending injuries, and if the Lions want to do the same, they’ll have to act fast with the NFL trade deadline arriving on Tuesday. However, it appears that Lions GM Brad Holmes has been busy working the phones.

Related: See where Jared Goff lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Detroit Lions-Za’Darius Smith trade expected today or tomorrow

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One player who’s been mentioned as a possible Detroit Lions trade target is Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. The Browns appear set to miss the playoffs again, and Smith, 32, likely wants to play for a contender.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is in the midst of a strong season, recording five sacks in eight games, but his performance would be much more impactful on a contending team. Yet, it’s possible the sack artist gets that opportunity with a trade to the Lions.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions have already held trade discussions with the Browns revolving around Smith.

“The Lions continue making calls about pass rushers, and have spoken to the Browns about former Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who already has played in the NFC North for both the Packers and Vikings, according to sources.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Detroit Lions

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio added to Schefter’s report with more certainty. According to Florio’s sources, a Za’Darius Smith trade to the Lions is expected to happen either on Sunday or Monday.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow.” PFT’s Mike Florio

Smith seems like a good bet to be traded by a Browns team that looks likely to move to 2-7 with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers today. He’d be a welcome addition to a Lions team that currently looks like one of the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders.

Related: Detroit Lions Super Bowl odds