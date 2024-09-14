Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Our NFL injury report for Week 2 of the regular season is now live. Unfortunately, the list has grown some since Week 1. That includes a scary injury involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. From a fantasy football perspective, all eyes are on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey after he missed the season opener against the New York Jets with a calf injury. With that as a backdrop, let's look at our NFL Week 2 injury report.

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Status: Questionable (calf) Wilson missed Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury. It's now being reported that the Steelers are preparing to have Justin Fields start for at least the next two weeks. He's unlikely to give the job back after a decent Week 1 performance. We'll have to see how he performs starting Sunday against the Denver Broncos to draw a conclusion about whether Fields is rosterable in fantasy football leagues.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Status: Out (concussion) Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion in Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. It represents his third traumatic brain injury in less than the past two calendar years. At this point, it's not known when/if Tua will return this season. It's going to be all about the NFL's concussion protocols and a look at Tua's future off the field. Right now, Skylar Thompson is slated to start for the Dolphins. His presence will have a fantasy football-related impact on wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Status: Out (knee) Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL in Green Bay’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While he was not placed on injured reserve, the high-priced quarterback is expected to miss several games. In his stead, the recently-acquired Malik Willis will start Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Willis obviously is not a fantasy relevant option. Look for the Packers to rely more on Josh Jacobs and the ground attack with Love sidelined.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn MCL in his preseason debut this past summer. The Vikings ultimately placed their rookie first-round pick on season-ending injured reserve. Sam Darnold got the start Week 1 against the New York Giants, and looked pretty good. Even then, his status as Minnesota's QB1 will have an impact on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson moving forward.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Status Out (calf/Achilles) The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined throughout training camp. He returned to practice ahead of Monday's game against the New York Jets. Surprisingly, McCaffrey was a late scratch. He's now already been ruled out for Week 2 against Minnesota. A stint on short-term injured reserve could be in the cards, meaning he'd miss at least four games. Jordan Mason put up a career-best performance last week with CMC sidelined, going for 147 yards on 28 rush attempts.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Status: Doubtful (oblique) Walker showed up on the Week 2 NFL injury report with an oblique issue. He's now doubtful to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. This is a big blow for Seattle after he went for north of 100 yards in the opener. Second-year player Zach Charbonnet will take over RB1 if Walker can't play. He went for a mere 12 yards on eight attempts last week against the Denver Broncos.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Status: Out (knee) Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season. At that point, there were questions about his ability to return. He's answered the call, with an extensive rehab program. Despite this, Chubb was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the season. He'll miss the first four games. In his stead, Jerome Ford is a value pick. Ford went for 44 yards and a touchdown Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Status: Out (knee) Coming off a record-breaking rookie season, Nacua suffered a PCL injury in his knee against the Detroit Lions Sunday night. The Rams have placed him on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least the next four games. The expectation here is that Cooper Kupp will see more targets from Matthew Stafford with Nacua sidelined. He was targeted 21 times in Week 1's loss to the Lions.

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Status: Questionable (hamstring) Brown showed up late in the NFL injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice on Friday and is considered questionable for Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps, getting another day of rest could help. If Brown is not able to go, expect an uptick in targets for DeVonta Smith. The recently-acquired Jahan Dotson could also see more play.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins surprisingly missed Week 1 against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury. Some thought he was faking said injury after an offseason of failed contract extension talks with Cincinnati’s brass. He pushed back against that. Higgins is now considered doubtful for this week’s outing against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ja’Marr Chase will obviously see more targets from Joe Burrow if Higgins can’t go. Andrei Iosivas caught three passes with Higgins sidelined last week, too.

Marquise Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Status: Out (shoulder) Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Brown is facing months, not weeks of being sidelined. This came after previous reports indicated that the free-agent signing was nearing a return for the Chiefs. Rashee Rice remains a fantasy relevant option with Brown sidelined.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

