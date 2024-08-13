5 NFL trades we could still see ahead of Week 1, including Brandon Aiyuk, Matt Judon

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Potential NFL trades have been the talk of the league with Week 1 of the regular season set to get going in less than a month. Obviously, Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the San Francisco 49ers has been in the news a whole lot recently. He requested to be dealt during the offseason, and could be moved here soon. Two defensive players in that of Haason Reddick and Matt Judon have also been heavily involved in rumors. We’ll check in on those three players and more in providing a look at five NFL trades that could happen ahead of Week 1. Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Brandon Aiyuk trade to the Cleveland Browns

We will start with the most obvious. San Francisco and Cleveland had agreed to the parameters of a deal that would’ve sent Aiyuk to the Browns. But he indicated behind the scenes that he did not want to head to Cleveland. With other possibilities now unlikely to take place, he could have a change of heart. In this scenario, Amari Cooper heads to San Francisco. The 49ers want a receiver in any deal. They are Super Bowl contenders. Trading Aiyuk for future draft capital makes no sense. As for the Browns, they get a younger receiver to help Deshaun Watson moving forward. Browns get: Brandon Aiyuk

Haason Reddick trade to the Los Angeles Rams

In an absolutely shocking turn of events, Reddick requested a trade from the New York Jets mere months after they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles. The two-time Pro Bowler is not happy with his current contract. While the Jets say they have no intention of trading the holdout, something could happen. This scenario includes the always-active Rams adding one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. Reddick, 29, has recorded 50.5 sacks over the past three seasons. Los Angeles needs more of a pass rush following the retirement of Aaron Donald. It just makes too much sense. Rams get: Haason Reddick

Taylor Heinicke trade to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons added two new quarterbacks to the mix in the offseason. They signed Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings before selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. This had Taylor Heinicke pretty much on his way out of town in the first place. Rumors now suggest that the Falcons are looking for a trade partner following his struggles in the preseason opener. Speaking of struggles, Easton Stick did nothingg of substance in the Los Angeles Chargers preseason opener. It’s eye-opening given that starting quarterback Justin Herbert is sidelined with a foot injury. Even if he’s able to go Week 1, the Chargers need depth here. Chargers get: Taylor Heinicke

Kendrick Bourne trade to the Kansas City Chiefs

Bourne was involved in rumors of a deal that would have sent Brandon Aiyuk to New England. It did not happen. With the Patriots in full rebuild mode, it makes sense to move off veterans ahead of Week 1. He still has some value after recording 127 receptions in three seasons with the Patriots. As for the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, they are always looking for reinforcements. Getting more depth at wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes should be in the cards. Bourne is an ideal fit. Chiefs get: Kendrick Bourne

Patriots get: Fifth-round pick

Matt Judon trade to the San Francisco 49ers

