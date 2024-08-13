San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan talks Brandon Aiyuk amid trade rumors

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has now missed the first 14 practices of the summer session.

Aiyuk continues to be a hold in from training camp as he looks for a lucrative long-term contract. He has not practiced with the team and isn’t doing any individual drills in Santa Clara, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.

“Not with us,” Shanahan answered when asked if Aiyuk was doing any work behind the scenes, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I trust Brandon. Brandon knows what he’s got to do for this year to get ready to play.”

All of this comes amid the 49ers having trade talks with other teams surrounding Aiyuk. Remember, he had requested to be dealt during the offseason.

San Francisco had worked out the parameters of a deal with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Aiyuk showed no interest in going to either team. The 49ers are also involved in dialogue with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though, the two sides have failed to agree on compensation heading back to San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan drilled about Brandon Aiyuk situation with the San Francisco 49ers

Monday’s press conference from Santa Clara included a ton of questions about the All-Pro wide receiver. Shanahan opened up continually in what has been a theme for him this summer.

In particular, Shanahan addressed whether he believes Aiyuk will be in game shape Week 1 against the New York Jets should he remain in San Francisco.

“I have a feeling he’s finding a way to stay in shape and do those things. But there’s a ‘football shape’ element that I know he’s eager to get back to, and us, too,” Shanahan told reporters. “So hopefully he can get back to that soon. But Brandon knows what he has to do to be back in shape for the season. And I feel confident he’s doing that.”

Aiyuk and the 49ers just recently re-engaged in contract talks after they stalled in May. There is a decent chance that the two sides will come to terms on a new deal at some point soon. They were said to be offering $26 million per season with Aiyuk demanding $30-plus million.

