5 ideal Haason Reddick trade landing spots after New York Jets trade request

Two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick has requested a trade from the New York Jets. The Jets have immediately responded by saying they won’t trade him, which means this fight is far from over.
It’s ironic, considering he was just traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets on April 1 for a 2026 conditional third-round pick and has yet to play with his new team. But he never got a new contract despite wanting more financial security. With one year left on his contract, you can bet several teams will have interest in the 29-year-old. Here are five teams who should trade for Reddick.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons just lost rookie third-round pick Bralen Trice to an ACL injury after his first preseason game. He’s out for the season, which means the Falcons will need to add another pass-rusher before the season kicks off. There’s no better option available than Reddick, who’s coming off an 11-sack season, his fourth consecutive year with double-digit takedowns.
Haason Reddick returns to Arizona Cardinals
Haason Reddick spent the first four years of his career in an Arizona Cardinals uniform. Now could be the perfect time to return. They’re set for a bounceback year now that Kyler Murray is not only healthy, but has a bonafide weapon in Marvin Harrison Jr. Reddick would instantly become the team’s best pass-rusher, and they have the cap space to offer him an enticing contract.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts recently lost Samson Ebukam to a season-ending injury. While this clears more playing time for rookie first-round pick Laiatu Latu, the Colts may want a more stable option, at least for this season. Reddick has 58 sacks in his career, and he’d provide an instant jolt to Gus Bradley’s defense.
San Francisco 49ers
If Reddick is dead set on getting a new contract, then the San Francisco 49ers are not a fit. They still need to pay Brandon Aiyuk and have to keep in mind that Brock Purdy will need a new contract at the end of the season, too. However, if Reddick is eager to join a legitimate Super Bowl, then there aren’t many options better than the 49ers. With a need for another pass-rusher, Reddick would be a perfect fit to mix in with Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs were recently mentioned as a team that could add a pass-rusher before the regular season starts. They’ve yet to make that move, and while it’s possible Kansas City has been waiting to see which veterans get cut, Reddick becoming available could change their plans. With a chance to win a Super Bowl, there may be no better landing spot for the talented sack artist.
