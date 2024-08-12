5 ideal Haason Reddick trade landing spots after New York Jets trade request

Two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick has requested a trade from the New York Jets. The Jets have immediately responded by saying they won’t trade him, which means this fight is far from over.

It’s ironic, considering he was just traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets on April 1 for a 2026 conditional third-round pick and has yet to play with his new team. But he never got a new contract despite wanting more financial security. With one year left on his contract, you can bet several teams will have interest in the 29-year-old. Here are five teams who should trade for Reddick.