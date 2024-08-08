NFL insider suggests Kansas City Chiefs could add a pass-rusher: 5 names that make sense

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, now the Kansas City Chiefs have a three-peat on their radar. Boasting one of the most talented groups of talent, Andy Reid’s team has favorable Super Bowl odds. But that doesn’t mean the Chiefs don’t have needs.
One area that could be addressed is Kansas City’s pass-rushers. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis each had 10.5 sacks a piece last season. But Charles Omenihu, who had seven sacks, is still recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready until November. Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested the Chiefs could add another veteran edge rusher. Here are five potential solutions.
Tyus Bowser
A former second-round pick, Tyus Bowser didn’t play at all last season after suffering a setback with a knee injury suffered last summer. But in 2021, Bowser recorded seven sacks while with the Ravens. Since the Chiefs will likely start Omenihu when he recovers from injury, taking a chance on the 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher could be an ideal short-term solution that pays off in a big way.
Carl Lawson
Carl Lawson didn’t get to play as much as he would have liked last season with the Jets, being limited to just six games. But he’s eager to prove he’s still a capable edge rusher after recording seven sacks in 2022 while coming off an Achilles tear. He’s worked out with the Cardinals and Cowboys in the past month, but he’d get a great opportunity to pursue a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City.
Shaq Lawson
Shaq Lawson hasn’t ever had a season where he recorded more than the 6.5 sacks he had in 2019 with the Bills. The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to his draft status, but if the Chiefs want something more than just a sack-artist, Lawson could be the perfect match. Lawson doesn’t always convert pressures to sacks, but he’s an above-average run defender too, and that may be just as valuable to Kansas City’s defense.
Yannick Ngakoue
A one-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher, Yannick Ngakoue is one of the most productive free agents available. He’s tallied 69 sacks and is still just 29 years old. While he may not get back to his career-best 12-sack season he enjoyed in 2017, Ngakoue did record 10 and 9.5 sacks in 2021 and 2022 while playing for two different teams/systems. Already having played for six different teams, Ngakoue has shown the ability to adapt quickly when joining a new team, and that would be no different in Kansas City.
Matthew Judon
By far the best player on this list, if the Chiefs can trade for Matthew Judon, they’d be adding an impact defender to Steve Spagnuolo’s crew. The 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler wants a new contract, but playing for a team that isn’t expected to contend could be a big reason why. If the Chiefs offer a slight raise, Judon may be more than happy to join a team with a strong chance of winning a Super Bowl. He’s just one year removed from a 15.5-sack season and would inject a lot more juice into Kansas City’s pass-rush.
