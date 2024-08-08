NFL insider suggests Kansas City Chiefs could add a pass-rusher: 5 names that make sense

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, now the Kansas City Chiefs have a three-peat on their radar. Boasting one of the most talented groups of talent, Andy Reid’s team has favorable Super Bowl odds. But that doesn’t mean the Chiefs don’t have needs.

One area that could be addressed is Kansas City’s pass-rushers. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis each had 10.5 sacks a piece last season. But Charles Omenihu, who had seven sacks, is still recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready until November. Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested the Chiefs could add another veteran edge rusher. Here are five potential solutions.