5 Atlanta Falcons pass-rush replacement solutions after Bralen Trice’s season-ending injury

The Atlanta Falcons received some tough news on Sunday with third-round rookie pass rusher Bralen Trice ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL. Trice was expected to play a big role on the Falcons’ defense this season, with him even practicing among starters during training camp. The Falcons were already thin at the position before Trice’s injury, so now what? Here are five pass-rush replacements to help make up for Trice’s absence in Atlanta this season.

Tyus Bowser

Tyus Bowser stats (career): 19.5 sacks (2 in his last season (2022), 7 in 2021) In 2021, Tyus Bowser led the Baltimore Ravens in sacks. But in 2022, he tore his Achilles. The following offseason, Bowser suffered a knee injury that prevented him from making any appearances. Now, Bowser, presumably healthy, is still searching for a new team. He's an athletic outside linebacker (4.65 40 time), who, in addition to his pass-rushing ability, has shown he can hang in coverage too, even recording three interceptions in 2020. At the right price, Bowser is worth taking a chance on in Atlanta.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigbo stats (career): 14 sacks (3.5 last season, 7 in 2019) A former seventh-round pick, Ifeadi Odenigbo has always flashed more potential than his draft status would indicate. Yet, for whatever reason, he's never been able to put it all together consistently. However, his career-best seven-sack season in his second year shows he's capable of getting after quarterbacks. Odenigbo signed with the Jets last season, but he ended up being placed on injured reserve before his year could ever get started. He'd be a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing as a player with a chip on his shoulder looking to prove he still has it.

(Trade) Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Baron Browning stats (career): 9.5 sacks (4.5 last season, 5.5 in 2022) Baron Browning is in a contract year, and the Broncos have two other pass rushers who produced eight or more sacks last season. Denver also drafted Jonah Elliss in the third round, which could make Browning available via trade before they lose him in free agency. He’s been a part-time player in Denver, but he’s still started 26 of the 38 games he’s appeared in since becoming a third-round pick in 2021. Still just 25 years old, he could be in for a breakout year, and his 4.58 40 time shows how explosive he can be off the edge. Related: Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl odds

Carl Lawson

Carl Lawson stats (career): 27 sacks (0 last season, 7 in 2022) Carl Lawson seems like an ideal fit for Atlanta. The Alpharetta native has four seasons with five or more sacks. He’s recovered from multiple season-ending injuries, such as a torn ACL and a torn Achilles, but he’s always bounced back. After recording seven sacks in 2022 as a full-time starter, Lawson became frustrated with his playing time last season and only saw action in six games but no starts. Now the 29-year-old is looking to show the Jets he made a mistake, and who better to do that with than his hometown team? Related: Where does Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins rank among today’s NFL starters?

Yannick Ngakoue

