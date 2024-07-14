How To Watch The Memphis Grizzlies: Best Options 2024

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re wondering how to watch the Grizzlies to see what they can pull off next season, you’ve got plenty of live TV streaming options. Read on to find out how to watch the Memphis Grizzlies get back to the court in the 2024/25 season.

What channels are Memphis Grizzlies games on

In the 2024/25 season, most national NBA broadcasts will be on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. NBA TV also has rights to more than 100 games during the season. For Grizzlies matchups that aren’t on national TV, viewers can look to Bally Sports Southeast, the team’s regional broadcast partner.

In the table below, you’ll see which streaming services carry each of these channels to bring you the Memphis Grizzlies live stream.

Channel Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Southeast ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Cutting the cord opens up plenty of ways to save on the costs of watching live sports, and Sling TV is one of the best ways to do just that. There aren’t any regional sports networks (RSNs) on Sling, but you can build a package that includes most or all of the national broadcasts of Grizzlies games this season.

To get ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, you’ll need a subscription to Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on. This package costs $51 a month and includes a range of extra coverage on stations like ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, MLB Network, and NHL Network, plus 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. In some markets, though not Memphis, you can also get your local ABC station by upgrading to Sling Orange & Blue. Fans who like the customizable selection of Sling can also consider a subscription to Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to get more Grizzlies games.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways for cord-cutters to get a comprehensive live sports package. However, you need to upgrade to the Choice plan, the platform’s second-tier option, to get the best value.

In the Choice plan, you’ll have access to all channels carrying Grizzlies games this season, including Bally Sports Southeast in the Memphis market. At $108.99 a month, it’s a costlier proposition than what some competitors offer, but its cable-like experience, broad channel selection, and unlimited DVR will appeal to a many viewers. If you live outside the Memphis market, you can add NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month to get every out-of-market Grizzlies game.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo doesn’t feature every Memphis Grizzlies game this season, but it comes close. In its basic Pro plan, you’ll get ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Southeast. That costs $79.99 a month, plus a regional sports fee of up to $14.99 a month. To add NBA TV, you have a few upgrade options, which range from $7.99 to $10.99 a month.

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer TNT (or any other Turner networks), so you’ll miss a few games here. Still, given how much live sports you get for Fubo’s price, this is a steal for sports lovers. The platform also features unlimited Cloud DVR space, so you can record Grizzlies matches and your favorite programs to watch anytime. Plus, if you live outside Memphis, the platform also offers NBA League Pass as an add-on.

Looking to fill in the missing Grizzlies games from TNT? Check out Max’s new B/R Sports Add-On.

Read our full Fubo review here.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV is missing a few key channels for Grizzlies fans, but that doesn’t mean they should overlook this option. For $76.99 a month, the platform offers more than 90 live channels, including ABC, ESPN, and TNT. It also includes unlimited DVR, access to more sports on ESPN Plus, and the complete on-demand libraries for Hulu and Disney Plus. That’s good for at least 13 national Grizzlies broadcasts, plus plenty of other live sports across more than a dozen networks and ESPN Plus.

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer NBA TV or Bally Sports Southeast, so it definitely comes up short for die-hard fans. However, if you have to have everything else Hulu has to offer, you can consider a subscription to Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to get more Grizzlies games.

Read our full Hulu review here.

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV is another streaming platform that offers the complete NBA experience, at least in terms of national broadcasts. Its base plan, which runs $72.99 a month, includes ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV, plus more than 110 other popular channels for an impressive mix of entertainment, news, and sports. All subscriptions come with unlimited DVR space, so you can record all your national Grizzlies broadcasts to watch anytime.

YouTube TV doesn’t offer Bally Sports Southeast, and that may be a deal-breaker for some viewers. However, the platform does carry a few key channels missing from some competitor plans, from NBA TV in its base plan to channels like TBS, TNT, and CNN. It also offers an NBA League Pass add-on for out-of-market Grizzlies viewers, and you can also check out a subscription to Bally Sports Plus in the Memphis area.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Outside the Grizzlies market, you can’t watch local Grizzlies games on standard live TV streaming packages, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. NBA League Pass unlocks streaming access to all out-of-market Grizzlies games that aren’t airing on national TV.

For $99.99 per season or $14.99 a month, you can watch every out-of-market game for every team, or you can choose the single-team plan to watch only Grizzlies games for $89.99. At the midpoint of the season, you can get the full-season pass for half-off. You can also add NBA League Pass directly to your DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV plan, plus other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

What streaming service has the Grizzlies?

The best ways to watch the Memphis Grizzlies live stream are on Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Bally Sports Plus if you live in the Memphis TV market. Outside the Memphis market, you can watch Grizzlies games on NBA League Pass.

Can I watch NBA League Pass with YouTube TV?

Yes, you can add NBA League Pass to your YouTube TV plan. This add-on costs $14.99 a month.

Can I watch the Grizzlies game on Hulu?

You can watch any nationally televised Grizzlies games on Hulu + Live TV. However, Bally Sports Southeast is not available on the platform, so you’ll need a subscription to Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to watch most Grizzlies matchups.