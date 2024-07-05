How To Watch The LA Clippers Without Cable in 2024

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with DISH.

After a quick elimination in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers and their fans are looking ahead to the 2024/25 season.

Is this the year for the Clippers? Here’s how you can follow all the action.

What channels are LA Clippers playoff games on?

L.A. Clippers fans can catch nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Local coverage is also available on the regional sports network (RSN) Bally Sports SoCal.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports SoCal ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Los Angeles Clippers on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH Network is a satellite television service provider offering four plans. America’s Top 120 base package includes 190-plus channels. L.A. Clippers fans can keep up with the team’s nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. An upgrade to America’s Top 200 plan introduces NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and the Golf Channel.

DISH Network does not include RSNs like Bally Sports SoCal. Subscribers outside the L.A. area can purchase an NBA League Pass to keep up with the team all season long. Not only that, but DISH plans come with free installation and a price lock guarantee that is good for two years, and you can store as many as 2,000 hours of DVR recordings.

Read our full DISH review here.

How to watch the LA Clippers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Customers can choose from four different packages with DIRECTV STREAM. The Entertainment package includes 75+ channels, the Choice plan includes 105+ channels, the Choice plan includes 140+ channels, and the Premier plan includes 150+ channels. Clippers fans can watch all games with DIRECTV STREAM on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports SoCal, with the Choice package and above.

DIRECTV STREAM also gives customers unlimited cloud DVR space, so you can record games when you’re not home and watch them later. And if you’re in a house full of people, don’t worry — you can stream on multiple devices at the same time, so that means you can watch your game even if other people in the house want to watch something else in another room.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

How to watch the LA Clippers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Clippers fans can pick from three Fubo packages. Pro with 170+ channels, Elite with 240+ channels, or Premier with 250+ channels. Fubo’s channel selection varies based on your location so you’ll know how many channels you have access to once you plug in your zip code on the Fubo website.

Clippers fans can watch games on ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports SoCal with Fubo. The service also offers NBA TV, but you’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for $11 per month. While Fubo offers a ton of channels, it doesn’t include TNT. You do get unlimited Cloud DVR, though.

Read our full Fubo review here.

How to watch the LA Clippers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Clippers fans can choose from two Hulu + Live TV plans: Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. Both plans have the same 95+ channels, and both include access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no additional charge.

Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, TNT, and ESPN to stream Clippers games, but unfortunately, fans won’t be able to get NBA TV or Bally Sports SoCal. You will be able to watch everything Hulu’s on-demand library has to offer, though, like shows, movies, documentaries, and more. Hulu + Live TV comes with unlimited Cloud DVR.

Read our full Hulu review here.

How to watch the LA Clippers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

You’ll have three Sling TV plans to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and the combo Sling Orange & Blue, which gives you access to every channel on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

You can stream Clippers games on Sling TV on ABC in some regions, TNT, and ESPN. To watch on NBA TV, customers will need Sports Extra for $11 per month. Sling TV doesn’t include regional sports networks, so you don’t get Bally Sports SoCal for games. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of cloud DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5 per month.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

How to watch the LA Clippers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV has just one plan, which includes 100+ channels, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Unlike some streamers, you don’t need to upgrade or purchase an add-on to get NBA TV. Unfortunately, you won’t get the Bally Sports regional sports networks, though, to catch Clippers games.

Sports fans will appreciate the unlimited DVR with YouTube TV, as well as Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View. These features enhance your sports-viewing experience, giving you highlights during the games.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to watch LA Clippers games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

Not every NBA team gets to be on national TV. But you can still watch every NBA game of your favorite team with an NBA League Pass subscription. Live and on-demand games will be available to fans who reside outside of the team’s market. The premium subscription unlocks streaming on three devices and provides access to the in-arena stream for your preferred game. The basic subscription starts at $14.99 per month, while the premium upgrade costs $22.99 per month.

FAQ

How can I watch every Clippers game?

Fans can follow the nationally televised Clippers games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA. Local coverage is available on Bally Sports SoCal. All of these channels are available on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo.

Does YouTube TV have Clippers games?

YouTube TV broadcasts nationally televised NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. There are no regional sports networks like Bally Sports SoCal, but Clippers fans outside of L.A. can purchase an NBA League Pass subscription to follow the team.

How much is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a subscription service offering round-the-clock coverage of your favorite NBA teams. The standard subscription costs $14.99 per month, and the premium subscription is available for $22.99 per month.