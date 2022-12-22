It’s a festive tradition for the NBA to schedule some of its most exciting games on Christmas Day, and 2022 promises to be no different. Of the five games airing on Dec. 25, two are playoff rematches: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics. Other games promise big names and exciting matchups, making them essential viewing for basketball fans.

Where to watch NBA games on Christmas Day

Five NBA games will air on Christmas Day on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN3 channels available on streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Using a streaming service to watch the NBA this Christmas Day means you can tune in from multiple devices – perfect for those spending the holiday away from home.

Watch ​​NBA Games on Christmas Day with Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling Blue & Orange. Sling Orange and Sling Blue offer slightly different channel packages with the main difference being that Orange includes ESPN channels, while Sling Blue includes NBC and Fox networks. If you can’t decide between the Sling TV packages, Sling Orange & Blue includes all available Sling TV networks.

This means NBA fans should sign up for either Sling Orange or Sling Orange & Blue to watch games on Christmas Day. Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but its packages are relatively inexpensive compared to other options, making it a good match for NBA fans who want to test out live TV streaming without overspending.

Watch ​​NBA Games on Christmas Day with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

There are two Hulu plans that offer access to ABC and ESPN, meaning you can watch all five NBA games on Dec. 25. Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 for access to 75+ channels and the Hulu content library, including Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. For a smoother streaming experience, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV includes all the same features with no ads during shows and movies in the Hulu content library for $82.99 per month.

Both packages give access to 75+ premium channels, including ABC, ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Comedy Network, Discovery, Food Network, National Geographic, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and more.

The number of channels and extensive on-demand content make Hulu’s packages a worthwhile investment for sports fans who also want access to extensive entertainment content. Neither package offers a free trial, but subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

Watch ​​NBA Games on Christmas Day with FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV offers three channel packages. For $69.99 per month, the Pro package offers 124+ channels, Elite offers 178+ channels for $79.99, and Ultimate gives access to 214+ channels for $99.99. All FuboTV packages include a free trial and give access to ABC and ESPN to watch NBA games on Dec. 25, 2022.

The FuboTV packages offer the biggest channel selection of any streaming service with popular networks like Fox, CNN, NBC, E!, Food Network, Comedy Central, Discovery, Nickelodeon, and Disney channel. Sports fans can also enjoy FuboTV’s regional networks, such as AT&T Sports and NBC Sports.

Watch ​​NBA Games on Christmas Day with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers four packages: Entertainment with 75+ channels for $69.99, Choice with 105+ channels for $89.99, Ultimate with 140+ channels for $104.99, and Premier with 150+ channels for $149.99. The price point makes DIRECTV STREAM relatively expensive, but the cost might be worth it for sports fans as it offers more regional sports networks than any other streaming service.

NBA fans can watch the Christmas Day games on ABC and ESPN. Other popular channels provided by the service include BBC America, Bravo, Cartoon Network, NBC, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, Fox, Lifetime, National Geographic, Paramount, and more.

New users signing up for DIRECTV STREAM are eligible for a free trial.

Watch ​​NBA Games on Christmas Day with YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers one package suitable for NBA fans who want to watch games on Christmas Day. The Base Plan costs $64.99 per month for access to 100+ channels, including ABC and ESPN.

It also includes networks like CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, and Nickelodeon. Sports fans can watch the NBA Network, NFL Network, FS1, Golf Network, and MLB Network, among others. However, YouTube TV doesn’t offer a free trial.

Best streaming services for watching NBA games on Christmas Day

Watching the NBA Christmas Day games on a streaming service is a flexible option ideal for the festive season. If you are spending the day away from home or with friends and family who want to watch other shows and movies, signing up for streaming services means you can tune in to the NBA games from multiple devices and even stream different networks at the same time.

The best streaming service to watch the NBA Christmas Day games depends on your priorities. If you are looking for a cost-effective option, Sling TV offers access to all the games for the lowest price, but if you want access to other premium entertainment content over the festive season, a package like Hulu + Live TV will be worth the investment. FuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM also offer plenty of extra watch options for sports fans.

NBA schedule, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

12 p.m. 79ers vs. Knicks, ESPN

2:30 p.m. Lakers vs. Mavericks, ABC, ESPN3

5 p.m. Bucks vs. Celtics ABC, ESPN3

8 p.m. Grizzlies vs. Warriors, ABC, ESPN, ESPN3

10:30 p.m. Suns vs. Nuggets, ESPN

*All times are Eastern.

FAQs

How many NBA games are on Christmas Day?

On Christmas Day, five NBA games are airing in the afternoon and evening Eastern Time. Games are available to watch on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN3.

Which NBA teams are playing on Christmas Day?

Ten NBA teams are playing on Christmas Day in 2022. You can watch 79ers vs. Knicks, Lakers vs. Mavericks, Bucks vs. Celtics, Grizzlies vs. Warriors, and Suns vs. Nuggets.

What channels are NBA Christmas games on?

You can watch NBA games on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN3 on Christmas day. These channels are available on various streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.