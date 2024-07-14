How To Watch The Houston Rockets: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After claiming consecutive conference titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020, the Houston Rockets have struggled to post a winning record. The team is looking to turn their fortunes around in the 2024/25 season and climb out of the basement in the West. Read on to find out how you can watch the Rockets fight to return to the NBA playoffs next season.

What channels are Houston Rockets games on?

As a Houston Rockets fan, you need the staple channels ABC, ESPN, and TNT. NBA TV will give you wall-to-wall highlights and analysis to complement their game schedule. But these channels only broadcast nationally televised games. In that case, regional sports networks (RSNs) provide all the in-market coverage. In Houston, Space City Home Network is the spot for local Rockets games. If you’re out of the market, an NBA League Pass subscription will keep you in the loop on all Rockets games.

Channel DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ NBA TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Space City Home Network ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Houston Rockets on DISH (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: America’s Top 120

America’s Top 120 Price: $84.99

$84.99 Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, and TNT

DISH Network has one of the most extensive channel lists among cable and satellite providers. The entry-level America’s Top 120, which costs $84.99 per month for 190 channels, is limited to national broadcasts of Houston Rockets games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. An upgrade to America’s Top 200 plan will add NBA TV to the mix, but this will only provide more supplemental coverage like interviews, analysis, and documentaries. Unfortunately, DISH Network does include RSNs like the Space City Home Network. You would need to purchase an NBA League Pass subscription for out-of-market coverage.

The price of DISH plans is fixed for two years, there is no cost for installation, and you can record up to 2,000 hours of DVR footage.

Watch the Houston Rockets on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Space City Home Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best options for Rockets fans. With its Choice package, starting from $99.99 per month, you’ll gain access to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, TNT, and the Space City Home Network. This allows you to stream the most Rockets games all season long.

Additionally, you’ll have access to more than 105 channels. DIRECTV offers a lot including unlimited recording on its cloud DVR and unlimited streaming devices at home. In turn, you can record and relive your favorite Rockets moments all season long without worrying about jostling for DVR space.

Watch the Houston Rockets on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Space City Home Network, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo is the other streaming service that’s best suited for Rockets fans. You can try Fubo free for seven days first, and if you like it, its base plan is $79.99. With it, you have up to 197 channels, unlimited Cloud DVR, and the option to stream on up to 10 screens at home.

Moreover, Rockets fans will enjoy the fact that Fubo carries ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, and the Space City Home Network. The lone disappointment is that Fubo doesn’t have TNT, so you could miss some nationally televised games. Overall, the service offers a bevy of sports and entertainment options, making it one of the better choices for Houston fans.

Watch the Houston Rockets on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

This is a unique service in that you have access to on-demand content and live sports streaming. If you choose a combination package, you’ll have over 90 channels, unlimited recording space, and access to hit shows, movies, and children’s programming for $76.99 per month.

On the sports front, Hulu + Live TV carries ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV. However, it doesn’t have access to the Space City Home Network, which airs many of the Rockets games. With that in mind, Hulu + Live TV won’t be the best choice for Rockets fans.

Watch the Houston Rockets on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is an affordable streaming service you can use to watch some of your Rockets games live. Sling has three packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, for $40 per month. You can also combine each package to form an All-Star team for $55 monthly. You can also add NBA TV with the optional sports package for another $11 per month.

Sling TV Orange is the best option for Rockets fans, as it carries ESPN, ABC, and TNT. This gives you access to nationally televised games and all playoff action, which is perfect if Houston makes the postseason. The only drawback is that Sling TV doesn’t carry the Space City Home Network. Therefore, it’s not the best option available for Rockets fans.

Watch the Houston Rockets on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV offers one of the easiest-to-use interfaces with ample entertainment options. Its base plan is $72.99 per month and includes access to over 100 channels and unlimited recording space.

The platform streams ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV, allowing Rockets fans to catch primetime matchups and playoff games. The lone bummer is that YouTube TV doesn’t offer Space Home Network. This means that if you live in Houston, this won’t be the best service for you. If you don’t live in town, you’re able to add the NBA League Pass to your YouTube TV account to stream locally broadcast games.

Watch Houston Rockets games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is the best option for Houston Rockets fans trying to follow the team. But there is a catch. You need to reside outside of the Houston area for access to live local games. Local games do eventually show up in the archives after about three days. Plans start at $14.99 per month for 24-hours of NBA action. The $22.99 per month price point introduces commercial-free coverage and simultaneous streaming on up to three devices. You can purchase a subscription through DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, YouTube TV, or the NBA.com website.

FAQ

How can I watch all the Rockets games?

You can watch all of Houston Rockets’ games on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. Both streamers include ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, as well as the Rockets’ RSN Space City Network.

Does YouTube TV have Rockets games?

YouTube TV’s more than 100 channel base plan includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV for coverage of all national games. Unfortunately, you won’t find Space City Home Network on the service, which means you’ll need to sign up for NBA League Pass if you’re out of state to watch all the local games.

Who carries Space City Network?

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the only live TV streaming services that carry Space City Network as part of their plans.