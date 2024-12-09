2024 NFL MVP rankings after Week 14

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Who’s the NFL MVP favorite after Week 14? The NFL MVP rankings haven’t changed at the top this week, with Josh Allen having a strong game but losing. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley continued his dominant display. One of the biggest changes in the NFL MVP odds after Week 14 was Sam Darnold emerging as a candidate after a career-high five-touchdown performance.

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Two years ago, Jalen Hurts finished as the MVP runner-up. This time, he's a longshot. His teammate, Saquon Barkley, has stolen the limelight thanks to being on a historic pace. Hurts has taken care of the football, but his touchdown numbers are greatly inflated by his goal-line tush push touchdowns. He's not a threat to win.

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Has a rookie ever won NFL MVP? Only Jim Brown has, but Jayden Daniels is hoping to become the second to do so, and the first quarterback. While he had a strong start, the Commanders have since fallen back to 8-5, and he has half as many passing touchdowns as the NFL leader. Yet, he has added value, thanks to also having 590 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher. Still, he's not close to finishing as the NFL MVP favorite.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Who knew the former Jets draft bust could emerge as an NFL MVP candidate in his seventh season? But with Darnold leading the Vikings to the NFC's second-best record while ranking third in touchdowns and sixth in passing yards, he's become an outside candidate to win MVP, even if it seems unlikely.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are tied with the Lions for having the best record in the NFL, and Patrick Mahomes is the biggest reason why. Yet, we're not seeing the three-time MVP at his best. Mahomes has a career-high interception rate while averaging the fewest yards per game of his career. He's a longshot to win.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Leading the NFL in touchdown rate and yards per attempt, the two-time MVP has had his moments of glory this season. But with the Ravens losing twice in the past three weeks, his MVP candidacy has taken a bit of a step back.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His overall stat line may not compare to the top quarterbacks, but Goff's Lions lead the league in scoring while tying for the NFL's best record. Goff ranks eighth in yards, fifth in touchdowns while ranking second in completion rate, but unless he can close out the season with a string of big games, it's hard to see how Goff surpasses Allen or Barkley.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On pace to break the NFL's single-season rushing yardage and scrimmage record, Saquon Barkley could become the league's first non-QB to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. He has nine games with 100 or more rushing yards and just two with fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage. Averaging 6.1 YPC, Barkley poses a threat to gain a first down nearly every time he touches the ball, and he's a very legitimate threat to win the MVP award this season.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images