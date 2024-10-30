NFL coverage map Week 9: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 9. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 9: Early games

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 9 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 9 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 9

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Broncos @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo GREEN Dolphins @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green ORANGE Chargers @ Browns CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta TEAL Saints @ Panthers CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely BLUE Bears @ Cardinals CBS 4:05 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis YELLOW Jaguars @ Eagles CBS 4:05 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 9 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The NFL’s best defense against the offense that averages the most yards per play, this Broncos versus Ravens matchup is one of the best games on the Week 9 NFL schedule. But the Ravens are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, and we’re still trying to get a read on the Broncos. Can Bo Nix keep doing just enough to avoid the loss column?

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The Dolphins may be 2-5, but now that they have Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup, this Miami team is much better than their record indicates. Meanwhile, the Bills have been one of the NFL’s best teams through eight weeks. In a classic AFC East divisional matchup, we expect to see the best these teams offer.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

The Chargers have the NFL’s best defense through eight weeks, and the Browns have looked terrible for seven weeks. Yet, Jameis Winston provided a big spark last week; now he’s tasked with repeating it. A win for the Browns could still salvage their season, but a win for Jim Harbaugh puts the Chargers on a strong path to reaching the postseason.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely

There’s talk that Derek Carr could return to the lineup this week. But even if he doesn’t, the Saints still have a strong chance to beat one of the NFL’s worst teams. Bryce Young regained control of starting quarterback duties last week, and now he’ll presumably have the rest of the season to show why he deserves to be the QB of the future in Carolina. Getting a win at home could go a long way toward winning over the locker room.

Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

The Bears are still reeling after coming off a last-second Hail Mary loss to the Commanders. We expect Chicago to come out firing, looking to quickly move past last week’s debacle. Yet, the Cardinals have been playing good football under Jonathan Gannon and could give the rookie QB some real fits on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

This Jaguars-Eagles matchup has a lot of potential. The Eagles have played very well as of late, capitalizing on their strong rushing attack. Yet, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have also shown some life too, only now they’ve traded their starting left tackle, which could lead to some protection issues against the Eagles.

NFL TV map Week 9: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cowboys @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen BLUE Commanders @ Giants FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez RED Patriots @ Titans FOX 1:00 PM ET Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth GREEN Saints @ Chargers FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 9

Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Greg Olsen

The Cowboys enter the week as arguably the team in most desperate need of a win, but they’ll be taking on a good Falcons team that has had several impressive wins this season. It feels like a game that could truly go either way, but the 3-4 Cowboys are sure to have a stronger sense of urgency.

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are on a mission to prove they’re the best team in the NFC East. However, the Giants are just trying to keep their jobs amidst another rebuilding season under Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Another big loss, and New York’s decision-makers already hot seats could get even warmer.

New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans – FOX – 1 PM ET – Jason Benetti and Mark Schlereth

Can the Patriots get back-to-back wins for the first time this season? A matchup against a woeful Titans team presents a strong opportunity, yet Tennessee’s defense is better than most expect. If Drake Maye starts, he could run into problems against this secondary, but if it’s Jacoby Brissett, the Titans might actually have the edge thanks to his lack of explosive plays.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Like the Cowboys, the Bengals are in desperate need of a win to try to get their season back on track after falling to 3-5 last week. Amazingly, the Raiders are just one win behind Cincinnati, and rookie Brock Bowers has been excellent. But do the Raiders have enough firepower to pull off a shocking upset? That’s what we’ll be watching closely here.

NFL TV map Week 9: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Packers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady GREEN Rams @ Seahawks FOX 4:25 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma NFL Week 9 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

This is easily the best matchup on the NFL Week 9 schedule. A win for either team could put them in first place of the NFC North. So far, the Lions look like the class of the NFC, but the Packers still have a 6-2 record, even after being forced to start backup QB Malik Willis for two games. In other words, the Packers may be even better than they’ve gotten credit for. We can’t wait to see who pulls out ahead in this one.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Rams looked like a brand new team last week after getting both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Now we’re curious if this roster really is good enough to make a late playoff push. If so, they’ll need to stay hot and get a win over their NFC West divisional opponent, and the Seahawks have proven capable of putting up plenty of points too.

Week 9 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 9

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Denver Broncos play the Baltimore Ravens

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Broncos @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 9

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Dallas Cowboys versus Atlanta Falcons

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cowboys @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Late FOX games Week 9

Alaska will see the Los Angeles Rams versus Seattle Seahawks

Hawai’i will see the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Rams @ Seahawks FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Lions @ Packers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma NFL Week 9 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 9

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears vs Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans vs New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Washington Commanders vs New York Giants New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

National NFL broadcasts for Week 9

