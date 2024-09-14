5 Bold predictions for the New York Giants, Washington Commanders Week 2 matchup

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants (0-1) will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders (0-1) Sunday at Northeast Stadium. Including the postseason, this will be the 185th meeting between these rivals, with New York holding a 108-71-5 edge.

The Giants are looking to redeem themselves after a humiliating 28-6 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Commanders were also outclassed last week as they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 37-20.

The loser of Sunday’s matchup will sit alone in the cellar of the NFC East, making this game as big as a Week 2 matchup can get.

Here are five bold predictions for the game.

Daniel Jones will have a bounce-back performance

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The clock could strike midnight on Daniel Jones’ time as the Giants’ starting quarterback if he has another performance as he did last week when he completed 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Fortunately for him, he’s facing a team he’s had a tremendous amount of success against. Jones’ record against Washington is 5-1-1 which should spark confidence in the 27-year-old quarterback

Washington’s secondary was picked about by Baker Mayfield last week, allowing 289 yards and surrendering four touchdowns. Look for Jones to bounce back this week in a big way as he’ll have 300 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels will complete 80% of his passes

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In his regular-season debut last week, Daniels had a modest game. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 184 yards. Now he’ll play in his first home game against a secondary that made Sam Darnold look like an All-Pro last week.

New York has a dominant front seven that will pose problems for the Commanders’ offensive line. Expect Daniels to try and attack New York’s defense with a short passing game that will heavily involve tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler. As a result, the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft will complete 80% of his passes.

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux each have two sacks for New York Giants

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ edge-rushing tandem of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux was held in check last week as Burns had four tackles, and Thibodeaux didn’t record a tackle.

Perhaps, no one on the Giants’ defense is more anxious to step on the field on Sunday than the pass-rushing duo. Some of Thibodeaux’s best games have come against Washington as 5.5 of his 15.5 career sacks have come against them. Despite Washington’s efforts to try and nullify New York’s pass rush with its short passing game, Burns and Thibodeaux will win their matchup against Washington’s offensive tackles as they’ll have two sacks a piece.

Bobby Wagner will have 15 tackles

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Despite being 34 years old, Bobby Wagner remains one of the best linebackers in the league. The six-time First Team All-Pro linebacker led the Commanders in tackles last week with 10.

If the Commanders are going to shut down Devin Singletary and the rest of New York’s ball carriers, Wagner will play a pivotal role. He’ll once again have a dominant performance on Sunday making plays sideline to sideline en route to a 15-tackle performance.

Jalin Hyatt will score the first two touchdowns of his career

Against the Vikings, Jalin Hyatt was held without a catch and was only targeted once. But with Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (concussion) both being limited participants in Thursday’s practice, Hyatt could be Jones go-to guy on Sunday.

Through his first 18 career games, Hyatt has 23 receptions for 373 yards and zero touchdowns. The second-year wideout will have a breakout game against the Commanders as he will score the first two touchdowns of his career on Sunday.

Prediction: There’s a ton of pressure surrounding Giants head coach Brian Daboll and his team. After last week’s disaster and questionable decisions in the offseason, they’re in desperate need of a win. Sometimes desperate will take desperate measures, and look for New York play calling to be bold and daring which is help them eke out a win.