New York Giants QB Daniel Jones admits ‘I got to play better’ following embarrassing Week 1 performance

Updated:
New York Giants
Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are a hot mess and all the ire is falling on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones and the Giants were embarrassed at home in Week 1, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 28-6. The embattled QB threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Not only was Jones booed by tens of thousands of paying fans at MetLife, dozens heckled him as he was leaving the stadium. Fans were even burning Jones’ Giants jersey following the loss.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jones addressed the fans’ frustration and vowed that he will play better.

“They’re upset and frustrated and we’re frustrated too, so I understand that,” Jones said. “I’m not easily offended. I understand how it works. I know I got to player better, we all got to play better.”

Since the G-Men gave Jones a head-scratching four-year, $160 million contract after leading the team to the playoffs in 2022, the quarterback has thrown more pick-sixes (three) than touchdowns to his actual teammates (two).

After getting the big-money deal, Jones only played six games in 2023 due to neck and knee injuries.

The Giants reportedly tried to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a new quarterback of the future, but stayed put and took wide receiver Malik Nabors.

No Regrets Over Daniel Jones Deal

New York GIants' Daniel Jones
Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants co-owner told ESPN last month that he doesn’t regret the contract he gave Jones.

“Listen, I’m still happy we gave him that contract because I felt he played really well for us in ’22,” Mara said. “Last year he got hurt and, let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line and some weapons around him and see what he can do.”

Jones has a career 22-37-1 record.

The Giants will hope to get back on track against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Commanders are 1.5-point favorites.

