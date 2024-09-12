Former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley has interesting comments on the team

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley starred at running back for the New York Giants over a six-year span. They spent the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on the former Penn State star.

He went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Despite injuries, Barkley proved to be among the most-dynamic backs in the NFL during his time with the Giants.

Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end this past offseason when Barkley shockingly signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the hated division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

For many, this way Barkley’s way of sticking it to the Giants after years of failed contract extension negotiations between the two sides.

But he’s apparently not holding any ill will towards his former team. After a three-touchdown debut in Philadelphia’s win over the Green Bay Packers this past Friday night, Barkley opened up about how he views the Giants. His response was interesting.

“I know a lot of people think there’s bad blood between me and New York. In reality, it’s not that at all,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday. “Hopefully they’re able to bounce back and get things rolling.”

That’s pretty big of Barkley. Though, hoping for the success of a division rival is not necessarily something we see every day.

New York Giants struggles without Saquon Barkley



As Barkley was putting up three touchdown in his Eagles debut, the Giants were absolutely manhandled by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

They lost by the score of 28-6 in a disaster class of a performance. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and was sacked five times.

Barkley’s replacement in that of Devin Singletary went for just 37 yards on 10 attempts.

New York is leaps and bounds behind both Philadelphia and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East pecking order. Barkley might be wishing him the best. But it’s going to be a long time before this squad is relevant again.