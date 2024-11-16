Top 10 worst Emirates NBA Cup courts, including Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: NBA/Golden State Warriors

Let’s face it — these Emirates NBA Cup courts are an abomination. They’re as bad as those god-awful MLB City Connect jerseys. There are so many questions about these courts, but the biggest one is: why? Who thought this was a good idea? Who gave the go-ahead? Does that person still have a job? These courts boggle the mind. Here are the ten worst Emirates NBA Cup courts.

Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' Emirates Cup court is as awful as the team right now. It's ugly, it hurts my eyes, and it's just way too blue. If Joel Embiid is allowed to be on the shelf for multiple games, can't the 76ers do the same with this court?

Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: NBA/Memphis Grizzlies

FedExForum needs to ship out this Emirates Cup court for a new one. Do people really call Memphis "Mem"? Is that a thing? The city was home to some legendary musical talent and could have honored the likes of Elvis Presley and B.B. King. Instead, they did this.

Brooklyn Nets

Credit: NBA/Brooklyn Nets

The Emirates Cup court is as bad as Ben Simmons' NBA future. The Nets could've had the Brooklyn Bridge stretch across the court, but I guess that made too much sense. Instead, they went with whatever in the world this is.

Denver Nuggets

Credit: NBA/Denver Nuggets

We get it, Denver. You're the Mile High City. It's bad enough the Nuggets have those 5280 City Edition jerseys; now we have this Emirates Cup court to look at. We've had enough. Find a new slant, Denver.

Golden State Warriors

Credit: NBA/Golden State Warriors

Instead of being original, the Warriors decided to use the "W" logo from the Washington Commanders and Washington Huskies. I guess the Golden Gate Bridge didn't give permission to use its likeness on the Emirates Cup court.

Phoenix Suns

Credit: NBA/Phoenix Suns

The Suns decided to make the Emirates Cup court as bright as the sun. However, we were always told never to stare directly at the sun because it can cause severe and irreversible eye damage. Why is the organization trying to blind its fans?

Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: NBA/Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder must've watched "Old School" before designing the Emirates Cup court and gotten inspiration from the "You're my boy, Blue" line. You have one of the best young and exciting teams in the league, Thunder. Have the court match the enthusiasm of this team, not whatever this is.

Houston Rockets

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The rivers run red on the Rockets' Emirates Cup court. It sure is… something. I don't think anyone knows what those lines are or what they're supposed to represent.

Chicago Bulls

Credit: NBA/Chicago Bulls

Again — another Emirates Cup court that's way too red. The Bulls essentially mirrored the Rockets' court, outside of the logo and the lines. I would have gone with one Bulls logo instead of two. Also, couldn't they honor Michael Jordan in any way on the court?

Detroit Pistons

Credit: NBA/Detroit Pistons