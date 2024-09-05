Surprising Denver Nuggets rumor about internal drama could put their run of NBA dominance in serious jeopardy

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

A new report suggests there is growing unrest between two major factions of the Denver Nuggets organization.

Over the last six seasons, there have been few better teams in the NBA than the Nuggets. The team has reached the playoffs in all of those seasons. Made trips to a pair of Western Conference Finals, and won the franchise’s first championship in 2023.

Sure, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been a massive part of the team’s success over the last six years. However, head coach Mike Malone has been just as important. He’s developed Jamal Murray into an All-Star-level player and turned Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter, Jr. into impact players on a championship team. The Nuggets aren’t one of the league’s elite squads without Malone.

Mike Malone record (Career): 463-362

Drama brewing between the Denver Nuggets coaching staff and front office?

In November, the man who has overseen the Nuggets for the last nine seasons was given a new multi-year contract by Denver following a red-hot start to the season. However, after surprisingly being ousted in the semifinals this spring and weeks before the start of training camp, there is reportedly growing drama between the coach and the organization.

“There are rumblings,” said Zach Lowe on a new edition of the “Lowe Post” podcast. “Rumblings! That the coaching staff and front office, or at least the head coach and the front office, aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye in Denver. To a degree even unusual for the NBA.”

It’s not good news for the Denver Nuggets with training camp for the 2024-25 season set to begin next month.

