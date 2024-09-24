VIDEO: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Browns drops disrespectful hot take about playing the Detroit Pistons

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In a media day interview on Tuesday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took a surprisingly disrespectful swipe at the Detroit Pistons while explaining a strategy they employed last season.

For the first time since 2008, the Celtics enter a new campaign as defending NBA champion. It is a position this group seemed destined for after being among the elites of the East over the last few years. While they stormed threw the NBA last season, it wasn’t always easy and the team had to employ various strategies en route to another championship.

Boston had various challenges to deal with last season. And in certain instances, sacrifices needed to be made for the growth of other players. And the betterment of the team long-term. It was something Jaylen Brown spoke about on Tuesday while meeting with media for the start of training camp.

However, while making a point on sacrificing his own stats for the benefit of his teammates at media day, he took a harsh jab at East rivals the Detroit Pistons.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had little respect for the Detroit Pistons roster in recent years

“Finding different ways to lead also means that sacrifice where a night we’re playing — don’t mean to disrespect them but — the Detroit Pistons who have struggled over the last year or two, you know, we are going to play through Payton [Pritchard] and let him go for 30. Play through Sam [Hauser]. Let him shoot 10 threes tonight. We’re going to still win the game. It doesn’t have to be the normal way but it still gives those guys confidence. It gives those guys the ability to run free and we’re going to need that down the line.” Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics star’s point is understandable and it is a smart risk. The Detroit Pistons won 17 games two years ago and then topped that in 2023-24 by winning just 14. Nevertheless, it is rough to say out loud. And the comment is sure to be bulletin board material for the Pistons and new head coach JB Bickerstaff this fall.

