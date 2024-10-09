Huge report from NBA GMs predict big things from Houston Rockets 1st round pick Reed Sheppard

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets have high hopes for rookie Reed Sheppard. And it seems many executives around the game believe the former Kentucky Wildcats star will live up to it.

While the result was not what the Rockets were hoping for last season, they still made a lot of progress. Under head coach Ime Udoka they won nearly 20 more games than the previous season. And former first-round pick Alperen Sengun finally took more big leaps forward in his development in year three.

Related: Where do the Houston Rockets land in our preseason NBA power rankings?

The team’s roster and their head coach are too talented not to be a serious playoff contender in 2024-25. However, they are also hoping the edition of former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard can help take them to another level this season.

The expectations for the 2024 NBA Draft class were far lower than most years, but Sheppard was viewed as a player with major potential because he was by far the best shooter in the event. Well, it seems the Houston Rockets decision-makers are not the only ones in the league excited about his potential.

Houston Rockets rookie predicted to be the best player in five years from the 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, NBA.com released their yearly survey of general managers from around the game. When asked “Who will win the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year?” Sheppard was the overwhelming pick with 50% of the vote. Twenty percent higher than the next highest selection, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey.

Furthermore, when questioned on “Which rookie will be the best player in five years?” the Houston Rockets youngster again received the most votes at 43%. Almost 30% more than San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle.

The complete results from those two questions can be found below.

Who will win the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year?

Reed Sheppard, Houston – 50% Zach Edey, Memphis – 30% Stephon Castle, San Antonio – 13%

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?

Reed Sheppard, Houston – 43% Stephon Castle, San Antonio – 17% Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta – 13% Bub Carrington, Washington – 7% Alex Sarr, Washington – 7%

Related: NBA games today – Get times and TV info for the upcoming NBA preseason schedule