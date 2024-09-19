8 Will Levis replacements for the Tennessee Titans now and in 2025, including Russell Wilson and Carson Beck

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two weeks in the 2024 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans own a 0-2 record. And hopes for a trip to the playoffs is quickly fading. Starting quarterback Will Levis has not shown undeniable signs he is progressing as the leader of their offense. This has opened the door to more speculation that the organization must seek out a replacement this season and beyond.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at eight players that Tennessee could target before the NFL trade deadline and in April’s draft to replace Will Levis as the team’s starting QB.

Mac Jones

Most remember Mac Jones' disastrous last two seasons. But he is only a few years removed from being a Pro Bowler and leading a 10-7 team as a rookie. A lot of players might have been just as bad in that messy Patriots offensive coordinator situation. He had a good summer in Jacksoville and he would be a solid option if the team wanted to make a move for a potential replacement with upside right now.

Shedeur Sanders

The way things are going the Tennessee Titans are likely to end up with a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One electrifying option that could be available is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. He is a Heisman candidate despite terrible line play this season and is one player many believe is as NFL-ready as any QB in college. The Titans badly need a star that can help them win and put butts in seats at Nissan Stadium. Deion's son can do that.

Trey Lance

Former 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance could not win the Cowboys backup QB job this summer. And is closing in on being an official NFL Draft bust. However, at 24 there is still a chance he could turn his career around. Titans head coach Brian Callahan helped to develop Joe Burrow into a superstar. Were he has failed with Levis, maybe he can succeed with a more potential-rich player like Lance.

Carson Beck

Along with Sanders, Georgia star Carson Beck could be one of the top QB prospects in next year's draft. Beck led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record in 2023 and is off to another outstanding start this year. If the Titans do end up getting a top-three selection in the next draft, the Heisman candidate is sure to be on their wishlist.

Russell Wilson

If Tennessee feels they have a roster that can reach the playoffs in 2024 and need a quarterback who can jump right in and make a difference, Russell Wilson could be an option. Since the Steelers already have Justin Fields on the roster, they might be willing to part with the future Hall-of-Famer for future draft capital. Plus his contract is cheap and would not add any notable cost to the Tennessee payroll.

Joe Milton III

Rookie Joe Milton III created a lot of buzz for himself this summer. However, the Patriots will do all they can to make fellow rookie Drake Maye their franchise QB. That makes Milton expendable in a trade for solid draft compensation. If the Titans want to see if he has upside while still keeping an eye on the draft, Milton III is a worthwhile option.

Quinn Ewers

Texas star Quinn Ewers is another talented QB expected to be in next year's draft. The Longhorns signal caller was very good in 2023 and has continued that strong play this season. An added pro in Ewers is it may not take a top-three or five pick to land him next April.

Daniel Jones

