10 worst rookies in NFL preseason Week 2, including Joe Milton

Some rookies had a great game, but many others did not, as they’re either still adjusting to the pros or just aren’t ready to star in the NFL. However, these were the 10 worst rookies in NFL preseason Week 2.

Joe Milton, New England Patriots QB

Joe Milton impressed in his preseason debut, going off for 54 passing yards and a touchdown. But Week 2 showed why he slipped to the sixth round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Milton has a big arm, but sometimes that leads to accuracy issues. Completing just 2-of-7 passes (two were dropped) for 20 yards while taking two sacks, Milton's performance should shoo away anyone who thought he was even close to Drake Maye's talent level.

Chris Collier, Baltimore Ravens RB

An undrafted free agent, Chris Collier should be cut some slack. But his Week 2 preseason performance showed he still has work to do before seeing any regular season action, if he even makes the roster. Collier had 12 rush attempts but managed to get just 29 rushing yards for a paltry 2.4 YPA. While 24 of those yards were after contact, finishing with a longest rush of just six yards isn't ideal.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets RB

The New York Jets wanted to see what their fourth-round rookie running back was capable of in Week 2 of the preseason. Unfortunately, Braelon Allen struggled. He had eight rush attempts but finished with just a 3.4 YPA on 27 rushing yards. He did catch two passes for 12 yards, but he also dropped a pass in what was one of the worst rookie performances of the weekend.

Cade Stover, Houston Texans TE

The Houston Texans drafted Cade Stover in the fourth round, hoping he could compete to be the backup tight end. But Stover's Week 2 performance showed he's just not ready. He dropped his only target of the day, his second dropped pass of the preseason.

Patrick Paul, Miami Dolphins, OT

Patrick Paul was a second-round pick in April, so the Miami Dolphins have high hopes for their rookie lineman. They tested him a lot, letting Paul play 52 snaps. But he allowed a sack, a pressure, and earned just a 43 run block grade from Pro Football Focus. Performances like that won't inspire any confidence in Paul.

Ryan Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OG

Undrafted rookie guard Ryan Johnson played just 23 snaps, but they weren't very good. He allowed one sack, a hurry, and two pressures. Johnson's pass blocking earned him a bottom-ten grade from PFF at 37. His run block grade of 62.9 was considerably better but still not enough to save his day.

David Nwaogwugwu, Washington Commanders OT

Another undrafted rookie, David Nwaogwugwu was on the field for 27 snaps. He didn't allow any sacks, but he did let his quarterback get hit, while also allowing three hurries and four pressures. His pass block grade was the second-worst among rookie linemen in Week 2.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, Philadelphia Eagles LB

After a strong preseason debut where Jeremiah Trotter Jr led the Eagles with six tackles while adding a sack, the rookie fifth-round pick regressed in Week 2. Trotter saw 24 snaps, but he missed two tackles while only recording one of his own. He also allowed a catch in the only time he was targeted for 23 yards. Overall, it was not a great day for the son of a former Eagles great.

Yvandy Rigby, Baltimore Ravens LB

Undrafted rookie Yvandy Rigby played 51 snaps, they just weren't very effective. He recorded seven tackles, but he missed another attempt. But Rigby stood out due to his atrocious 29.7 run defense grade per PFF. He also allowed pass-catchers to haul in all four receptions when targeted for 40 yards. Rigby needs to be better than that to live up to Baltimore's defensive standard.

Marcellas Dial, New England Patriots CB

