10 future NFL Hall of Famers who are still playing today, including Aaron Rodgers and Trent Williams

Every year, the NFL has a new class of Hall of Fame inductees. These classes draw from recently retired players plus legends who have long been enjoying life after football. But what about the players still in the NFL today? Believe it or not, there are several future Hall of Famers still playing the game they love. Here are future NFL Hall of Famers who are still playing in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes career accolades: 3 Super Bowls, 2 MVPs, 2x All-Pro, 6x Pro Bowl By far the youngest player on this list, Patrick Mahomes has already had a legendary career worthy of earning him a gold jacket. But the 28-year-old doesn't look like he'll slow down any time soon. He's still the greatest quarterback in the NFL today, and he might even win a few more Super Bowls. There's no doubt Mahomes will have a gold bust in Canton when he hangs up his cleats.

Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack career accolades: Defensive Player of the Year, 3x All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowl, 101.5 sacks Khalil Mack may still need to play at a high level for two to three more seasons to ensure he becomes a future Hall of Famer. But considering he's coming off a career-high 17 sacks, we fully expect him to get another 10-15 sacks over the next few years. If so, the 33-year-old will have no issues getting the call to the Hall of Fame.

Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin career accolades: 7x All-Pro, 9x Pro Bowl Zack Martin was already a member of the 2010 all-decade Hall of Fame team. But he's still 33 years old and likely still has a couple more years left in the tank. He's still playing at an elite level, coming off three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. He may already be a near-lock for the HOF, but if Martin maintains this level of play, he'll be a shoo-in.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner career accolades: 1 Super Bowl, 6x All-Pro, 9x Pro Bowl, 996 tackles Bobby Wagner has played 12 seasons. He's never had one with fewer than 104 tackles. In fact, he's led the NFL in tackles on three separate occasions, including in 2023. Also a member of the 2010s all-decade HOF team, Wagner has carved out a career that's worthy of earning a place in Canton.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce career accolades: 3 Super Bowls, 4x All-Pro, 9x Pro Bowl Travis Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's one of the best tight ends of all time. With a stretch of seven consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, Kelce has been elite from the moment he saw an extended amount of playing time in 2014. Not bad for a former third-round pick.

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Jordan, DL, New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan career accolades: 1 All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowl, 117.5 sacks, 15 FF The son of former NFL pro Steve Jordan, somehow Cameron Jordan has been even better than his father, who made six Pro Bowl appearances in his career. Jordan ranks second among active sack leaders. The Saints pass rusher may not have many years left, but if he can do better than the two sacks he recorded last year, he has a good shot at reaching the Hall of Fame. Especially if he can play well for two or more seasons.

Von Miller, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Von Miller career accolades: 2 Super Bowls, SB MVP, 3x All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowl, 123.5 sacks The current sack leader among active NFL players, Von Miller is a legend. He's battled several serious injuries in his career, including two ACL tears and what was described as a "freak" injury near his ankle. Yet, he's still managed to have a Hall of Fame career. We'll see what the 35-year-old has left in the tank this year with the Buffalo Bills.

Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams career accolades: 3x All-Pro, 11x Pro Bowl Trent Williams is regarded as the best left tackle in the NFL today, and it's been that way for several seasons. He may be 36 years old, and is currently in the midst of a contract holdout, but he's a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers have been so successful leading up to the playoffs. He's more than lived up to his draft status as a former fourth overall pick. Soon enough, he'll have a gold jacket and bust in the Hall of Fame to prove it.

