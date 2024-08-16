NFL insider offers ‘logical solution’ to resolving Trent Williams holdout

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time All-Pro Trent Williams has played 13 seasons, but he wants a new contract before he plays a 14th. The San Francisco 49ers’ starting left tackle hasn’t practiced with the team at all this offseason. He hasn’t even reported to training camp.

While most of the focus has been on Brandon Aiyuk, Williams has been subject to daily $50,000 fines. However, unlike Aiyuk, Williams hasn’t been mentioned as a trade target because it’s widely believed the 36-year-old wants to play for a contender, and the 49ers have as good of a chance to win a Super Bowl as any team.

Trent Williams contract: $20.5 million salary

Of course, Williams wants a raise, but contract negotiations with the 49ers have not progressed to this point. Now, one NFL insider has a reasonable solution to the 49ers’ problems.

San Francisco 49ers could take money from Trent Williams’ future contract years to get him to camp

Technically, Trent Williams has three years left on his contract. But he’s 36. He’s not expected to play for three more years.

When he initially signed his contract, the final year of the deal was said to be more of a ‘phony’ year, used to boost the value while spreading out future cap hits. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests the 49ers dip into that future contract to give Williams more money now.

“Williams is making $20.9 million this year, $23.35 million next year and $33.060 million in 2026. The final year was considered a phony year when the contract was signed, to boost the APY and spread out the cap hits. The number is no longer that far off from where the tackle market is—Wirfs and Penei Sewell are at $28 million per year—and moving a few million off that year and into ’24 could make that figure workable for everyone in a couple of years. So that’s one way you could do it. Maybe the Niners would take $5.06 million out of 2026, to boost Williams up to $25.96 million for this year, and take his number for two years from now down to $28 million. That way, they haven’t given him a flat raise, and they still have the flexibility to move things around next year, while making ’26 more doable.” Albert Breer’s logical solution to solving Trent Williams holdout

It’s not known what type of contract adjustment Williams is seeking. But Breer’s suggestion could very well solve the 49ers’ issues. Currently set to make $20 million, it only makes sense to raise Williams’ pay to be more in line with the top tackles in the NFL because he’s still one of, if not the best at his position.

