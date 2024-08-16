Former teammate’s new contract complicating Ja’Marr Chase’s extension with Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have some work to do. Ja’Marr Chase wants a contract extension, but his situation is much different than the one the Dallas Cowboys currently find themselves in. The Cowboys are trying to negotiate new contracts with franchise players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb before both superstars become free agents this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have more time on their side. Chase doesn’t become a free agent until after the 2025 season. This timeline would typically see teams extend their stars at some point during the upcoming offseason, but Chase has tried his best to get paid now, one year early.

Ja’Marr Chase contract (2023): $1.05 million salary, $4.9M signing bonus, $3.8M roster bonus, $9.8M cap hit – $21.8M salary in 2024

So far, the Bengals haven’t played ball with Chase. But it sounds like he’s not in a rush to sign either, and a contract recently signed by his former teammate may be complicating negotiations.

Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extension complicated by Justin Jefferson’s

Ja’Marr Chase and his agent may have had some confidence that his contract extension would get done this offseason, or at least before the season kicked off. However, that optimism may have been stifled by Justin Jefferson signing his record-breaking contract extension.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Jefferson’s market-breaking contract is a direct reason why Chase and the Bengals haven’t agreed on fair market value quite yet.

“My sense is Chase’s side hasn’t been in some massive rush to get a deal done, and I’d think there are two reasons for that, which play into one another. First, Justin Jefferson’s deal, done at $35 million per year, is so far above where the market had been previously that it’s complicated the other remaining high-end receiver negotiations. Second, waiting for CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk could bring more clarity.” Albert Breer on Ja’Marr Chase’s contract

Jefferson’s contract pays an annual value of $35 million per season. That’s $3 million higher than the NFL’s second-highest-paid receiver, A.J. Brown. The next set of receivers earn $30 million. So, yes, Jefferson’s contract is quite a bit higher than his peers, and the Bengals may not have been expecting the market to be reset by such a big amount.

Yet, it’s possible that by waiting another year, Chase can not only come close, but possibly be the first to surpass Jefferson’s contract.

