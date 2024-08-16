Dallas Cowboys insider reveals team’s contract offer to CeeDee Lamb

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are currently embroiled in contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb. The All-Pro receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Without a new contract in place, Lamb will become a free agent at season’s end.

Of course, the Cowboys don’t want that to happen. It’s the same exact scenario they’re currently going through with Dak Prescott, but progress is being made on both fronts. Now, we know just how much the Cowboys are offering Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys offered CeeDee Lamb just under $33 million per year

The NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver is Justin Jefferson, who recently signed a contract worth an average of $35 million per season. CeeDee Lamb could be in line to become the NFL’s second-highest-paid receiver.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys spoke with Lamb’s agent on Thursday. During that phone call, the Cowboys presented Lamb with a contract offer worth “slightly under” $33 million per season. It is not yet known just how much money Lamb is asking for, but reports indicate he’s not looking to surpass Jefferson as the NFL’s highest-paid non-QB.

The near $33M salary would make Lamb the second-highest receiver in the NFL. This would push him just past Eagles 3x Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, who makes $32M per season.

Lamb, 25, is coming off the best season of his career.

The Watkins report suggests that presenting a contract offer that is closer to Jefferson’s deal will end the holdout. After helping the Cowboys finish with the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, Dallas will likely want to do whatever’s necessary to make their superstar wideout happy.

