Dallas Cowboys news: Major progress being made on Dak Prescott extension

The Dallas Cowboys have just over three weeks to go before their regular season schedule kicks off. Will the Cowboys sign Dak Prescott? Will Dallas sign CeeDee Lamb? Both Pro Bowl players are entering the final year of their contracts and are angling to get a new deal before their season begins.

Yet, to this point, the Cowboys have been unable to reach common ground with their biggest stars on their offense. Time is running out, but there is some positive news regarding Prescott’s contract.

Dak Prescott has ‘a lot of confidence’ in Dallas Cowboys contract extension getting done

Last season, Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, at 30.6 points per game. Now, they’re trying to get their franchise quarterback under contract for many years to come. However, according to Prescott, there’s been progress made recently.

Dak Prescott contract 2024: $29 million base salary, $13.2 signing bonus, $55.1 cap hit

“Good conversations are going on, I will say that. … A lot of confidence (that something will get done).” Dak Prescott on Cowboys contract extension

It’s great to hear Prescott has “a lot of confidence” that the Cowboys will get arguably their biggest contract extension in franchise history completed. Once he does sign, Prescott is expected to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. That honor is currently shared by Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence, each of whom averages $55 million per season.

Dak Prescott stats: 69.5 comp. rate, 4,516 passing yards, 36 TD, 9 INT

The question here is, just how high are the Cowboys willing to go? We may have our answer soon enough. Once Prescott signs, the attention will turn to getting CeeDee Lamb’s contract done too. But as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already stated, “CeeDee’s not going to be playing anywhere but Dallas.”

