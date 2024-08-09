Dallas Cowboys CEO makes definitive statement on CeeDee Lamb’s future

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have a trio of superstars looking to get paid fair market value. But between Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, only the first two are entering the final year of their contract.

This means the sense of urgency to get both Prescott and Lamb should be high, but not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Now, his son, Stephen Jones, who is the CEO of the Cowboys, has added more to the slowly developing situation between Lamb and the Cowboys.

Stephen Jones makes it clear that CeeDee Lamb won’t be leaving Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is set to make $17.9 million this season. But after becoming a first-team All-Pro selection in addition to making three Pro Bowls, he’s set himself up to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. However, if Lamb does get a massive contract extension, expect it to come from the Dallas Cowboys. As Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones recently indicated, Lamb isn’t going anywhere else. “We think the world of CeeDee, and we understand where he’s coming from on this and why he’s not here. But we also continue to work very hard on getting this deal done. . . . Zero. Zero. Zero thought process of not having CeeDee be a Dallas Cowboy. CeeDee’s not going to be playing anywhere but Dallas, but we want this to be a great situation for him when we’re all said and done but also a good situation so that we can put a great football team on the field.” Stephen Jones on CeeDee Lamb

While the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors are still raging on, the Cowboys are doing their best to squash any and all Lamb trade rumors before they even begin. We’ll see if it works out.

Based on Lamb’s social media activity, the Cowboys might have to mend some fences with their star receiver.

Ultimately, both Lamb and the Cowboys know that staying in Dallas for the long-term is what’s best for the 25-year-old receiver. There’s no other place where Lamb will be as beloved as the team that drafted him, and the Cowboys are the most popular team in the NFL, even if they’ve struggled to win a Super Bowl since 1995.

Boasting the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in the NFL a season ago, Lamb is very integral to what the Cowboys are trying to achieve. Sure, that gives him an insane amount of value, but the Cowboys would be much worse off without their leading receiver. The same could be true for Lamb, if he were to leave the Cowboys in pursuit of a bigger paycheck.

