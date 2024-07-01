How To Watch NBA Summer League Live

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

Basketball season may have just ended — congratulations to the Celtics — but there’s no rest in professional sports, which may leave you wondering how to watch NBA Summer League. The NBA Summer League starts in mid-July. It may not have any bearing on what the regular season will look like when it kicks off later this year, but it’s always fun to watch.

There will be three separate Summer League sessions. The California Classic will run from July 6-10. The Salt Lake Summer League is from July 8-10. And the Las Vegas Summer League will be from July 12-22.

Here’s what you need to know about where to stream Summer League games.

Where to watch NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV this summer. For sports fans without cable, you can find those channels on several streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NBA TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

How to watch NBA Summer League with Sling TV (Featured partner)

With Sling TV, you get three streaming options: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and a combo Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange includes the ESPN networks, but Sling Blue does not, so if you’re looking for NBA Summer League, you’ll want to either get Sling Orange or the combo Sling Orange + Blue. To get NBA TV, though, to round out your Summer League viewing, you’ll have to get the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. It also includes ESPNU and ESPNews.

Sling TV actually provides a really good deal for sports fans. You can opt for the Sling Orange package with the add-on and you’ll have all the channels you need, for less per month than any competitors. Though you don’t have a large overall channel library, it provides the channels you’re looking for the NBA’s summer sessions.

How to watch NBA Summer League with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers four streaming packages: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. DIRECTV STREAM’s packages give you a wide variety of content across the board, especially sports. For NBA Summer League specifically, you’ll want ESPN and ESPN 2, both of which can be found on all of DIRECTV STREAM’s packages. NBA TV will also be airing Summer League coverage, and you can find that channel in the Choice package and higher.

DIRECTV STREAM includes a free trial and is a well-rounded provider. In addition to the ESPN networks and NBA TV, sports lovers will be happy to find the Tennis Channel, MLB Network, and FS1 as well.

How to watch NBA Summer League with Fubo

Fubo offers three streaming packages: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Designed for sports and entertainment lovers, Fubo offers a wide variety of channels including local, national, and international sports.

Each package offers a ton of sports channels, in particular, so if you’re out for NBA Summer League, you’ll be happy with Fubo. To ensure you’re maximizing your viewing experience, you’ll want to get the Fubo Extra add-on for $7.99 per month for NBA TV. It includes more sports channels (like ESPNU and the Tennis Channel), as well as some fun other options like Teen Nick.

How to watch NBA Summer League with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s live TV streaming service is perfect for the Hulu devotee who doesn’t want to add anything extra to their slate. If you’re already a Hulu customer, you can just upgrade your plan to include live TV, with the option to go ad-free on most on-demand content for a higher monthly cost.

A Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, for even more content for sports fans and families. You can catch Summer League games on the ESPN networks on Hulu, but you won’t have access to the NBA TV games.

How to watch NBA Summer League with YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the simplest streamer for cord-cutters. It’s one plan for one price, and what you see is what you get. With YouTube TV, you get access to over 100 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV — everything you need to watch the Summer League. Plus, you’ll get a lot of other fun channels on top of that, like Motortrend and ESPNU. If that’s not enough sports channels, you can add the Sports Plus extra for $10.99 per month to get Fan Duel TV, Sports Grid, and more.

NBA Summer League schedule 2024

California Classic

Saturday, July 6

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings 2, 4:30 p.m. — ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. — ESPN

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Chinese National Team vs. Sacramento Kings 1, 10:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Sunday, July 7

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings 2, 4:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Chinese National Team vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. — ESPN 2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings 1, 10 p.m. — ESPN 2

Tuesday, July 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chinese National Team, 8 p.m. — NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings 1, 10 p.m. — NBA TV

Wednesday, Jul 10

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m. — ESPN 2

Sacramento Kings 2 vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. — NBA TV

Salt Lake City Summer League

Monday, July 8

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. — ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. — ESPN

Tuesday, July 9

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. — ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. — ESPN 2

Wednesday, July 10

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. — NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. — ESPN 2

Las Vegas Summer League



Friday, July 12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. — NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. — ESPN 2

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. — NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. — NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 9:30 p.m. — ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. — NBA TV

Saturday, July 13

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks, 5 p.m. — ESPN 2

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. — ESPN 2

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. — NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. — ESPN 2

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, 11 p.m. — ESPN 2

Sunday, July 14

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m. — TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. — ESPN 2

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. — NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks, 8 p.m. — ESPN 2

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. — ESPN 2

Monday, July 15

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat, 6 p.m. — ESPN U

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. — ESPN U

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. — ESPN U

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Tuesday, July 16

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. — ESPN U

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. — ESPN 2

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, 6:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. — ESPN 2

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. — ESPN 2

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs, 10:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Wednesday, July 17

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m. — ESPN 2

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz, 5 p.m. — ESPN 2

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. — TBD

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10 p.m. — NBA TV

Thursday, July 18

Indiana pacers vs. Denver Nuggets, 4:30 p.m. — ESPN 2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. — NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. — ESPN

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. — NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 9 p.m. — ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. — NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets, 11 p.m. — ESPN

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m. — NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. — ESPN U

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. — NBA TV

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. — ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 9 p.m. — TBD

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. — NBA TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11 p.m. — ESPN 2

Saturday, July 20

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. — ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. — ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 11 p.m. — NBA TV

Sunday, July 21



TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. — ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. — ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. — ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. — NBA TV

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. — ESPN U

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. — NBA TV

Monday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. — ESPN

FAQ

Is NBA Summer League different than the regular season?

The NBA Summer League is less formal than regular season play. You’ll see different lineups, more playtime from new draft picks, and players who are essentially auditioning for spots on the team for the regular season. These games also don’t affect the overall rankings and stats for the regular season.

Can I watch NBA Summer League without cable?

You can. You can watch NBA Summer League with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV — none of which require cable.

Can I watch NBA Summer League on NBA League Pass?

You can watch some NBA Summer League games with NBA League Pass, though you may experience some blackouts. Once you know which NBA Summer League games will be viewable on which channels, you can see what will be blacked out in your area on NBA League Pass.