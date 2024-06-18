How To Watch MASN Live In 2024

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MASN, is a regional sports network (RSN) that hosts Nationals and Orioles baseball games live for fans in the surrounding area. Since launching in July 2006, the channel has aired hundreds of professional and NCAA Division I collegiate events every year.

If you live in the MASN region, subscribing to a service that provides this network is key to cheering on the Nationals or Orioles in 2024.

Which services offer MASN?

You can watch MASN on the following live TV streaming services.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV MASN ✓ ✓

How to watch MASN with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

With DIRECTV STREAM, you can watch MASN if you’re subscribed to the Choice package or above. Other channels that are a part of the Choice Plan include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, and more. Any RSNs available in your area will be included in the higher-tier packages.

In addition to an extensive channel lineup, users will have access to unlimited Cloud DVR. Subscribers can also stream on unlimited devices on their home network.

How to watch MASN with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 190+ Yes Elite $89.99 260+ Yes Premier $99.99 270+ Yes

One major benefit to using Fubo to watch live sports is that the service includes RSNs in every plan tier, so you can watch with the less expensive Pro plan. However, Fubo does include a regional sports fee of up to $14.99 for any user in areas where an RSN is available.

Fubo is a sports-focused streaming service that includes ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS Sports, NBA TV, and more. With channels focused on local, national, and international sorts, Fubo has sports fans covered in every facet along with offering unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

How to watch MASN on the app

In 2021, MASN released access to a digital app that is available on iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV. The app provides live streams of MASN and MASN2, covering the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. Within the app you can also watch short videos discussing the most up-to-date news regarding the two MLB teams.

You can download the MASN app here.

FAQ

Is MASN available on any streaming service?

MASN is currently only available on DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. Additionally, you can only watch MASN on these networks if you are located within their seven-state region.

How can I watch the Orioles without MASN?

If you are located outside of the MASN area or do not have access to MASN, the best way to watch the Orioles or Nationals is through MLB.TV. MLB.TV allows you to watch any out-of-market MLB game that is not nationally televised.

Can you get MASN on YouTube TV?

Currently, MASN is not offered with YouTube TV’s plan and is not offered as a standalone streaming option to purchase or add onto an existing plan.