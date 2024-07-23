Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly ‘big name’ hunting before July 30: 6 likely impact targets, including Tarik Skubal and Luis Robert Jr.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A prominent MLB insider believes the Los Angeles Dodgers are “all-in” on trying to win a World Series in 2024 and expects the organization to take some big swings on the trade market before July 30.

Entering the MLB games today, the Dodgers have a dominant 8.5-game lead in the National League West and one of the best records on the MLB standings. Yet, just being one of the best and not the best will not suffice in LA. That is why they have been linked to several blockbuster trades in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took a look at the market days before the MLB trade deadline and ranked the Dodgers as a team that is “all in” ahead of July 30 and “is eyeing big names” to fill needs. He also pointed out that the organization has the assets to go after any player expected to be available over the next week and offered up an interesting quote from a rival executive.

“They’ve got money and most of us don’t,” the MLB exec said. The Dodgers also have one of the best farm systems in baseball. With the team having endless cash and blue-chip prospects, let’s look at six impact players they could land before July 30.

6 All-Star-level players the Los Angeles Dodgers could target before the July 30 trade deadline

Garrett Crochet

Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is a player linked to LA often. Even if he works out of the bullpen the rest of the year after the busiest few months of his career.

All signs suggest the All-Star is a near lock to be moved this month. The biggest hurdle in a potential blockbuster is the Baltimore Orioles. They are among the few teams with a better farm system than the Dodgers. However, they are also very risk-averse and rumors suggest if they do give up top prospects for anyone it would be Tarik Skubal.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is an under-the-radar name that could make a big difference down the stretch. The former Dodgers prospect is a rock-solid veteran who has pitched in many big games, including in the Rangers’ run to their first World Series title last year. The two-time All-Star would also come at a reasonable rate if Texas makes him available.

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is the dream scenario for many teams. Recent reports have claimed the team will not trade the young star and Passan does not believe he will be moved either. However, the Dodgers have the prospects to make Detroit an offer they can refuse. Landing the 2024 AL Cy Young candidate would be a perfect all-in move.

Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. is another player that has been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent weeks. The team would like to bolster their outfield and there is no better option than the White Sox star. While he has had a down year in 2024, if he can get back to his All-Star form of last season, the Dodgers will have the scariest lineup in baseball once Mookie Betts returns.

Tyler Anderson

A reunion with Tyler Anderson could be another route the team goes before the MLB trade deadline. The 34-year-old was an All-Star for the team in 2022 and is having an equally good year in 2024. He would not cost as much as Crochett or Skubal and has value beyond this season. He is signed for one more year at a very reasonable $13 million.

Brent Rooker

An unexpected option to bolster the outfield could be to target Oakland Athletics star Brent Rooker. He was an All-Star last season and was a notable All-Star Game snub this year. Since he is having a career year in 2024. He is the sort of player well worth giving up some prospect chips for because he can make a big impact now and is under team control for three more seasons.

