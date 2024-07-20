MLB expert reveals 4 logical Seattle Mariners deadline targets, why Cody Bellinger trade unrealistic

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A popular voice and expert in the MLB industry believes there are four players the Seattle Mariners have a very strong chance of acquiring before July 30, but one-time National League MVP Cody Bellinger is not one of them.

Over the last few weeks, the Mariners have seen their once-dominant lead in the American League West completely disappear. Entering the MLB games today, they are now tied at the top with rivals the Houston Astros. And all signs point to a serious battle in the second half for the division title.

That is why the organization has to make several moves to bolster its lineup. To give its outstanding pitching staff an even better chance to lead them into the playoffs. In recent days, the team has been linked to several players on the trade market. And their ownership seems willing to do what it takes to bring in some impact bats before July 30.

However, SiriusXM MLB Channel host Mike Ferrin believes there are only a certain few players that are realistic targets for the team. One in particular is Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm. A player linked to the M’s often recently. But he does not think Mariners fans should get their hopes up from rumors of a move for slugger Cody Bellinger.

“The most prominent name you’re going to hear with them is Jazz Chisholm. There have been some rumors about if the Cubs are willing to talk about Cody Bellinger. I’m a little skeptical about that,” Ferrin told Sportsnaut on Thursday. “While ownership is willing to open the cophers this year, Bellinger has player options for $30 million and $20 million the next two years and they paired back payroll this year.

“In part because of the uncertainty surrounding regional sports networks. I don’t know if they’ll push in on somebody beyond this year.”

Could Brent Rooker and Taylor Ward be on the Seattle Mariners trade deadline wish list?

Since investing big money long-term will eliminate several options, Ferrin pointed to three under-the-radar players that are good fits and realistic targets for Seattle in the next week.

“If Oakland is willing to talk about Brent Rooker, I think he’s a really good fit,” said Ferrin. “Right-handed hitter. He was an All-Star a year ago. He’s had a better year this year. [He’s] a power hitter that would certainly fit the mold in terms of what they could use.

“… It doesn’t sound like they’d be interested in some of the guys Tampa Bay will talk about, from some of the conversations I’ve had. Maybe a Taylor Ward from the Angels,” he added. “Not the most exciting guy but he’s been a pretty solid contributor in the outfield. Mark Canha with Detroit. Those are the pieces I think they are going to attempt to acquire because those are the ones that are acquirable.”

Ferrin believes Luis Robert Jr. could be an option as well. But he believes the 2023 All-Star would not address the on-base issues the Seattle Mariners currently have. And would only add to it.